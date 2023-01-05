Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year

SONORA – There was a time in the past where picking up a victory over the Sonora Wildcats would have been a season highlight for the Bret Harte High School wrestling team.
That’s not the case anymore.
The Bullfrogs are starting to enjoy the fruits of their labor, which equates to wins on the scoreboard. Bret Harte began Mother Lode League competition with a 54-30 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
“I thought that everyone wrestled hard, regardless of if they were winning or losing and that's what we are looking for,” Bret Harte head coach Damien Stephens said. “We got a lot of effort out of a lot of guys and that’s the most important thing.”
The Bullfrogs were in a good position before the first match even took place. While Bret Harte was able to fill every weight class, Sonora was not. The Bullfrogs picked up five wins by forfeit, which comes out to 30 free points.
“That’s huge,” Stephens said about being able to have enough wrestlers to fill each weight class. “I think it’s an indication of what is going on with the program. We are building and every year we attract more kids because we are more competitive. The more kids we have, the more competitive we continue to be. Wrestling is a marathon and not a sprint and we are running a marathon.”
Before the official dual began, Bret Harte got two exhibition victories. Peyton Lawerence (145 pounds) and Edgar Tenorio (132) both won their matches and Tenorio won with a pin in the first period.
Following the two exhibitions, the Bullfrogs got three forfeits in a row, with Marcos Espejel (106), Kyley Cunningham (113) and Rya Lee (120) all getting their hands raised in victory and giving Bret Harte an early 18-0 lead.
The first official match of the night was between Bret Harte’s Manny Bettencourt (126) and Sonora’s Austin Castandra. Bettencourt got six points in the first period with an escape, a takedown and a near fall. After getting three points early in the second period, Bettencourt ended things with a pin.
“He wrestled with a lot of emotion, and he hustled,” Stephens said. “He did some inexperienced stuff, but he seems to find a way, and that’s what we expect out of Manny.”
In the 132-pound match, Bret Harte’s Nik Heinle lost to Ryan Lail by getting pinned in the second period. Bullfrog Eze Robles (138) got pinned in the first period by Austin Craig.
Bret Harte got back on track in the 145-pound match between Bullfrog Alex Worth and Sonora’s Cash Byington. Worth jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first period and extended that to 7-1 heading into the third period. Byington cut Worth’s lead to three, but Worth was able to hold on for the 8-5 win.
“I felt pretty confident,” Worth said. “It’s always kind of nerve-wracking heading onto the mat, but once I got a takedown, I started to feel more confident. I did get a little tired, so I do need to do a little more conditioning, but overall, I had a lot of fun.”
Following the Worth victory, senior Bullfrog Dakota Stephens (152) picked up a forfeit win. In the 160-pound match, Bret Harte’s Henry Hicks had a strong showing against Ivan Godwin. Hicks trailed 2-1 after the first period, but he picked up six points in the second period and didn’t trail the rest of the match. Hicks ended his night early with a pin in the third period.
“Henry always wrestles hard,” Stephens said. “Regardless of if he knows what he’s doing or not, he’s going to go out there and do it as hard as he can and that’s exactly what we want.”
Sophomore Bullfrog Airein Gish followed the trend of picking up pins as he pinned Nicholas Valdes in the first period of the 170-pound match. Sam Whitt (182) gave the Bullfrogs six more points with a forfeit win.
The night ended with Bret Harte losing in the 195-, 220- and 285-pound match, but still left Sonora with a 24-point victory.
Up next for the Bullfrogs is a county clash with Calaveras, which will take place on Jan. 11 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. This will be the first time that Calaveras and Bret Harte have met on the mat inside Bret Harte’s gym since 2015. Anytime it’s Bret Harte vs. Calaveras in any sport there are always extra emotions, but Stephens wants his wrestlers to view it as just another team on the schedule.
“It’s just another dual,” Stephens said. “It’s important to me that we look at Calaveras as another dual and we want the same effort at every dual, regardless of who we are wrestling. Wrestling Calaveras is neat for the alumni, but for us, I want it to be another dual that is all about effort and we wrestle as hard as we can for every second that we are on the mat.”
As for Worth, knowing that he’ll get the chance to compete against the titans of Mother Lode League wrestling on his home mat is something that he is definitely looking forward to doing.
“It’s kind of nice to know that it’s against your rivals and you get to go against a competitive team,” Worth said. “Hopefully we can practice really hard this week and next week and put our all into it and get out there and win some matches.”