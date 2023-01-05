Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now

SONORA – There was a time in the past where picking up a victory over the Sonora Wildcats would have been a season highlight for the Bret Harte High School wrestling team.

That’s not the case anymore.

Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
Bret Harte grapplers knock off Sonora in first league competition of the year
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.