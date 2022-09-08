After a year postponement, Jay Morehead captures gold

Jay Morehead was ready to go. He had his passport. He had raised nearly $9,000. And he had mentally prepared himself for the long plane ride that would take him out of the United States for the first time in his life.
Yes, there was nothing that could stop Morehead from going to Austria as a member of Team USA’s 16U boys’ basketball squad to play in the United World Games. Well, there was one thing that could put the experience of a lifetime on hold, and that was COVID-19.
In the summer of 2021, Morehead, who at the time had just finished his freshman year at Calaveras High School, had his opportunity to represent the United States put on hold for one year, as Covid postponed the United World Games.
“It sucked a lot,” Morehead said. “It was a major blow because a lot of people contributed and helped me fundraise. The community backed it, and I couldn’t go that year to make everyone’s money worth it. It did give me another year to prepare and to be ready for it the next year.”
Morehead proved that good things come to those who wait. In June, Morehead finally got the opportunity to pack his bags and play for Team USA, albeit one year later. And it was worth the wait, as Team USA went 6-0 to capture the gold medal.
“It really means a lot to me,” Morehead said about winning the gold. “When I feel down, I think, ‘Wow, I won a gold medal.’ It’s a morale booster and makes me feel good.”
When Morehead learned that he’d have to wait another year before heading to Austria, he used the extra time as motivation and an opportunity to improve his play. He was able to play his first full season of high school basketball as a member of Calaveras’ junior varsity team. And he knew that with each passing day, he was one day closer to the experience of a lifetime.
“It was like a kid waiting for Christmas,” Morehead said. “Every day I was just anticipating going and waiting for the day when I could start packing to go and win that medal.”
On June 10, just days after completing his sophomore year at Calaveras, Morehead finally got to pack his bags. For many, the thought of playing basketball against some of the top youth players in the world would be quite daunting. But that wasn’t the case for Morehead. No, he was more worried about going to a new country and the mode of transportation that was needed to get from California to Austria.
“It was definitely nerve-racking going into a new area,” Morehead said. “I also hate planes, so that didn’t help. And then I was worried about my passport in case it was for some reason faulty, and someone messed up.”
When the plane landed in Austria, Morehead was nine hours ahead from what he should have been at his home in Calaveras County. His coaches tried to get the players on a normal sleep schedule, as to reduce any jet lag. But once he stepped on the court, it was business as usual, with a few minor adjustments.
“It was different adapting to new rules and different sized courts,” Morehead said. “The 3-point line was further back than it is here, and the key is wider. It was good to experience and play ball over there and see the different types of competition.”
At Calaveras, Morehead played with guys he’s known for years. As a member of Team USA, he played with guys he knew for only days. So not only did he need to adjust to life in a foreign country, but he also had to quickly build chemistry with his six new teammates.
“We never met each other or conversed before the trip,” Morehead said. “We met each other and had three practices and then we started playing.”
Morehead and Team USA went 6-0, which included beating a team from Germany in the championship game. And when the final buzzer sounded and Morehead was handed his medal, he quickly thought of all the people back home who helped make his dream a reality.
“There was obviously pressure to win because everyone chipped in to help me get that far and I really wanted to win to solidify going over there and making everything worth it,” Morehead said. “I went into it thinking that we were going to win anyways, and we did, so it felt great.”
With his gold medal now back in Calaveras County, Morehead has started to shift his focus to winning other championships. He’s slated to be on Calaveras’ varsity basketball team in the winter. Last year, Calaveras was one game away from reaching the section championship. Morehead hopes his junior year ends the same way as his trip to Austria, which is as a champion.
“As soon as we won that medal, it transitioned into thinking about Calaveras basketball and we have to win the league and the section and hopefully make it far in state,” Morehead said.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.