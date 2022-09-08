After a year postponement, Jay Morehead captures gold

 Skip to main content
United World Games
Calaveras High School junior Jay Morehead, 43, won a gold medal as a member of Team USA’s 16U boys’ basketball squad playing in the United World Games in Austria. 

Jay Morehead was ready to go. He had his passport. He had raised nearly $9,000. And he had mentally prepared himself for the long plane ride that would take him out of the United States for the first time in his life.

Yes, there was nothing that could stop Morehead from going to Austria as a member of Team USA’s 16U boys’ basketball squad to play in the United World Games. Well, there was one thing that could put the experience of a lifetime on hold, and that was COVID-19.

Jay Morehead stands with his mother Stacy Bradford after winning the gold. 
