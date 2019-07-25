Hits keep coming for Alanda Cardon

Newly graduated Alanda Cardon is still getting high accolades following her final season of Calaveras High School softball. Cardon was named as a California Small School All-State catcher.
Cardon, who will play softball next year at the University of Texas at El Paso, was named the 2019 Mother Lode League co-MVP with teammate Bri Head. In her final year at Calaveras, Cardon hit .596 with 56 hits, drove in 50 runs, scored 36 times and smacked 14 doubles, four triples and two home runs and ended the season with a 26-game hitting streak.
Cardon was not the only Calaveras player to receive top honors, as freshman Madison Clark was named as an all-state second-team outfielder. In her first year of high school softball, Clark hit .576 with 53 hits, 18 RBIs, 42 runs scored and collected five doubles, three triples and two home runs and stole 19 bases.