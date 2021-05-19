Bret Harte, Calaveras swimmers look to improve before league finals

With time winding down before the Mother Lode League swimming finals, Calaveras and Bret Harte looked to improve their individual times and to be ready to go when they square off against the rest of the league.
On Tuesday afternoon, Calaveras hosted Bret Harte in San Andreas. Calaveras’ boys’ team beat Bret Harte 80-37, while Bret Harte’s girls’ squad was able to squeak by with an 89-81 win.
Girls: Bret Harte 89, Calaveras 81
In the 200-yard individual medley, the Bret Harte team of Haley Hayden, Tanner MacDonald, Chase Silva and Kaylee Kautz took first (2:25.66) ahead of Calaveras’ Piper Garcia, Karsyn Miller, Sierra Lowry and Ava Saiers (2:31.47).
Bret Harte’s Zoe Day took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:46.31), followed by Calaveras’ Taylor Wilson (3:06.06), Bret Harte’s Jasmine Zausch (3:06.41), Calaveras’ Sydney Remus (3:12.29) and Calaveras’ Emily Fuller (3:17.66).
In the 200-yard individual medley, Bret Harte’s Kenna Williams finished first (3:02.37), followed by Calaveras’ Garcia (3:17.59), Bret Harte’s Makenna Tutthill (3:19.34), Calaveras Cora Heusel (3:35.78) and Lowry (3:51.78).
Calaveras senior Ava Saiers finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (29.87), while teammate Miller placed second (30.09), Bret Harte’s Silva took third (30.12), Calaveras senior Vanessa Baysinger finished fourth (30.94) and Bret Harte’s Day placed fifth (32.50).
In the 100-yard butterfly, the Bret Harte duo of Madison Borbe (1:32.00) and Hayden (1:46.28) finished in first and second. Calaveras' Nicolette Devitt (1:48.35), Madison Duval (1:52.16) and Rhianon Cavender (3:27.90) had finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Saiers had another first-place finish, this time in the 100-yard freestyle with her time of 1:09.88. Finishing behind Saiers was Bret Harte’s Williams (1:11.12), Baysinger (1:12.16), Kautz (1:16.29) and Calaveras senior Zoe Stockdale (1:18.34).
Bret Harte took first and second in the 500-yard freestyle, with MacDonald (7:32.75) taking first and Silva (7:33.19) right behind in second. The Calaveras trio of Heusel (8:30.06), Remus (8:34.65) and Taylor Wilson (8:38.50) finished third, fourth and fifth.
Calaveras’ Miller, Baysinger, Stockdale and Saiers took first in the 200-yard relay, finishing in 2:06.47, which was just ahead of Bret Harte’s Silva, Hayden, Borbe and Williams’ time of 2:09.50.
Hayden placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:26.72), followed by teammate Kautz (1:27.81) and Calaveras’ Garcia (1:34.03), Duval (1:36.94) and Natalie Miller (2:07.41). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Calaveras’ Karsyn Miller claimed first place (1:25.91), as the Bret Harte duo of MacDonald (1:26.94) and Tutthill (1:34.53) placed second and third, while Stockdale (1:37.35) and Lian Tuazon (2:06.41) finished fourth and fifth.
And in the 400-yard relay, Bret Harte’s Kautz, Borbe, Zausch, and Day (5:14.19) placed first in front of Calaveras’ Duval, Wilson, Cavender and Fuller (5:59.22).
Boys: Calaveras 80, Bret Harte 37
Calaveras’ boys went unchallenged in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Calaveras’ Conner Kirchgatter, John Paapke, Jaden Kennedy and Wyatt Moore finished in 2:20;53. Senior Allan Ramos finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:42.07, ahead of teammate Mike Barci (2:51.94). Jacob Williams finished the 200-yard individual medley in 3:03.63 and the 500-yard freestyle in 7:48.60. And Kennedy finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:13.94.
Bret Harte’s Jacob Williams took first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.25), ahead of Calaveras’ Moore (26.44) and Avery Long (26.47) and teammate Alex Tudbury (27.12). Bullfrog Noah Cardiel finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (58.22), while Calaveras’ Moore (1:02.28), Paapke (1:04.59) and Kirchgatter (1:09.68), placed second, third and fourth.
Calaveras’ Long, Kennedy, Kirchgatter and Moore took first place in the 200-yard relay (1:47.16), ahead of Bret Harte’s Cardiel, Tudbury, Williams and Miller (1:50.28). Bret Harte got a first- and second-place finish from Cardiel (1:13.09) and Tudbury (1:17.75) in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by Calaveras’ Barci (1:26.34) and Kirchgatter (1:36.12) and Bullfrog Ezra Miller (1:38.34) came in fifth.
Calaveras’ Kennedy took first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.94), ahead of Bret Harte’s Williams (1:20.18). And in the 400-yard relay, Calaveras’ Long, Paapke, Ramos and Williams (4:22.16) came in ahead of Bret Harte’s Williams, Tudbury, Cardiel and Miller (4:25.16).
Calaveras will host Sonora at 4 p.m., Friday, while Bret Harte will take on Amador/Argonaut at 4 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp. The Mother Lode League finals will be held at 3 p.m., May 27 in Angels Camp.