Day on green gives golfers something to mull again

Team competition continued for a second week in a two-man, best ball event by flight for La Contenta senior golfers July 7 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Winning teams were slapping high fives and contemplating a hero’s welcome from their brides, while losers licked their wounds and contemplated what might have been.
In the Gold Tee Flight, recently returned Chuck Wilson teamed up with Frank Elizondo, as they quietly shot the best round of the day. They had an outrageous score of 13-under par. Retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa electrified his partner Gary Stockland, as they claimed second. Rahls Hemmes was all smiles when he learned his partner was June’s leading money winner Orv Pense. They just snuck into third.
In the Red Tee Flight, Steve Weyrauch and retired preacher Carl Johnson dominated as they took first. The secret to golf is to keep your head down and Carl had a lot of practice doing that in Sunday services. Earl Watkins helped Carlos Lourenco to end a winning drought, as they tied for second. Joining them were retired teacher George Dillon, who gave his partner, retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman, a lesson on how to ham-n-egg it. He did, however, have to put up with Dave’s ribbing.
In the White Tee Flight, Tom Suarez and Louis Luna dominated. Suarez dressed for the warm weather, but when he saw the cloud of smoke from Luna’s cigar, he thought it was foggy so he switched to his cold weather gear. Dave Mullen returned from a month-and-a-half hiatus to take second with partner Cliff Howard. Dave’s fellow competitors are hoping he’ll take another trip soon.
There was a log jam at third amongst the teams of David Dean and Gabe Karam, Alan Couchman and Mr. Card-in, and Mike Mendoza and Bob Bradley. These three teams earned just enough to purchase a beverage they could share.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, Mendoza nudged club champ Al Liberato, as they continued their winning ways in this event. From the golds, Wilson finished off a profitable day by nudging spiffy Norm Miley. Watkins showed red tee champion Larry Rupley a thing or two, as he raced past him for first.
On No. 13 from the whites, Karam had the shot-of-the-day at 3 feet, 10 inches to beat out David Dean, who seemingly is always a force in this event. From the golds, Elizondo narrowly won over Dave Moyles, who has excelled in this event over the past few weeks. Roger La Fleur, who has taken over the No. 1 ranking from the reds, tweaked past Ken Phillips for first.