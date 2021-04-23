Bullfrog tennis still searching for first win following loss to Argonaut

The Bret Harte High School tennis team had another tough matchup, as it took on the Argonaut Mustangs. Bret Harte was unable to knock off Argonaut and was shutout 9-0 Thursday afternoon in Jackson.
In the No. 1 boys’ singles match, Bret Harte’s Bennett Livanos lost to Argonaut’s Patrick Hauser 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 1 girls’ singles match, Bullfrog Carly Hickman lost to Kate Johnson 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 1 boys’ doubles team of Brandon Vongphairoth and Jakob Brockett lost 6-2, 6-3 to Argonaut’s Jesse Flores and German Lizaola. Bret Harte’s No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Josiah Hutchens and Eliot Burita lost to Alec Giron and Roland Loffswold 6-1, 6-1.
In girls’ doubles, Bret Harte’s Sarah Evans and Jessica Marciel lost to Tanya Chronuis and Sadie Himmelmann 6-0, 6-0. Bret Harte did not field another girls’ doubles team, nor did it field a mixed doubles team.
The Bullfrogs (0-3 Mother Lode League) are hoping to have a few more players returning from injury in time to take on the Sonora Wildcats at 3:30 p.m., April 22 in Angels Camp.