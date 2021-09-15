First day of COVID-19 testing ends with a Bullfrog volleyball victory

TUOLUMNE – Ally Stoy woke up Tuesday morning and had no idea how her day would unfold. The Bret Harte High School senior volleyball player hoped that by 2 p.m., she, along with her teammates, would be sitting on a bus headed the 25 miles from Angels Camp to Tuolumne to take on the Summerville Bears.
But first, she needed to pass a test.
The test she and her teammates needed to pass was not in history, math or geography. In order to get on the bus and head out on the road, the team needed to pass a COVID-19 test. The Bullfrogs took the test in the morning and nervously waited to find out the results.
A negative test would mean Stoy and her teammates would not only get to play Tuesday against Summerville, but also Thursday against Calaveras in a very important county clash. A positive test would signal the end of volleyball for the rest of the week.
At long last, Stoy got her result: Negative. She was good to go.
“It’s just the not knowing,” Stoy said. “It gives you more motivation because you want to play so badly and you know you might not get the opportunity. And honestly, it was really scary because it’s my last year and I don’t want to lose out on games. It was a huge relief knowing that we get to play today.”
Stoy and her teammates passed the mandatory Covid test and with one major obstacle out of their way, all they had left to do was try and return to Angels Camp with a victory. No problem. Bret Harte picked up its third Mother Lode League win of the season by beating the Bears 25-15, 25-20 and 25-8 Tuesday evening in Tuolumne.
Like Stoy and her teammates, Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich was nervous all morning while awaiting the results. Once the good news was announced, Porovich was thrilled knowing that her team is cleared for two games, but she knows that things can change from one day to the next and is trying to enjoy every moment she can with her players.
“We’ve appreciated every day that we get to be in the gym and play this game since Covid hit,” Porovich said. “From the first day that this season started, we talked about not knowing how many days we’ll get and how many opportunities we’ll have, but let’s make the most out of every single one that we do.”
The Bullfrogs had won two in a row heading into Tuesday's match and in those two wins (over Argonaut and Amador), Bret Harte played not only solid volleyball, but had the luxury of playing in front of their hometown crowd. Summerville has never been an easy place to play and although Bret Harte won in three sets, the struggles that can come from Summerville’s gym made the night a little more difficult than anticipated.
“It’s a few different things,” Porovich said about what makes Summerville’s gym such a difficult venue to play in. “One thing is the low ceiling, which can come into play sometimes. And Summerville always has a pretty solid student section that is loud and with the acoustics in the gym they seem even louder than they are. It’s always been a challenging place to play.”
The Bullfrogs started the evening with two kills from sophomore Chase Silva and a kill from Stoy. But an energetic Summerville crowd gave the Bears some confidence early in the set and allowed them to go toe-to-toe with Bret Harte. The Bears built an 8-6 lead, but Bret Harte got back in front with a kill from junior Aariah Fox, an ace from senior Cierra Gilbert and three Summerville attacks that went out of bounds.
With the set tied 10-10, Bret Harte went on a 12-2 run. On the run, the Bullfrogs got kills from Fox, Silva, junior Kenna Williams and three serving aces from Fox. Bret Harte took the opening set 25-15.
The Bullfrogs won the second set 25-20, but nothing came easy. Neither squad could get any separation from the other. And the longer the set went on and the score stayed close, the Summerville crowd got louder and louder and momentum was not on Bret Harte’s side.
“We were thinking that we could pull it off,” Stoy said about the second set. “I think we work really well in situations like that where we need to pull each other up.”
With the set tied 19-19, Bret Harte ended things by outscoring Summerville 6-1 for the win. Even though her squad was able to take the second set, Porovich was not happy with what she saw and wanted to see a change in the third set.
“I was getting frustrated with how many balls we were letting drop on the court,” Porovich said. “The conversation was that we came to play and not to watch the ball drop. I wanted them to step up and play and they did.”
Whatever momentum Summerville built during the second set was all but gone to begin the third. Bret Harte jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. With a 6-3 advantage, the Bullfrogs went on a 9-1 run. Bret Harte had no problem taking the final set 25-8.
Silva finished the night with seven kills and five digs; Gilbert was 78 for 78 passing with 24 assists and two serving aces; Williams had three kills; Fox was 23 for 23 in attacks with a team-high 10 kills and four aces; Stoy had three kills and three blocks; and senior Jaycee Davey had 12 serve receptions and 14 digs.
Bret Harte has one more game to play before wrapping up the first of three rounds of Mother Lode League play and that will be against Calaveras. Both squads only have one league loss and the winner of Thursday’s game in San Andreas will be all alone in second place.
“Knowing that we’ve already lost once, we know we can’t lose again,” Stoy said. “Losing to Sonora to start the season really motivated everybody because we don’t want that to happen again.”
There are some matches that Porovich needs to hype up to her players, but Thursday’s against Calaveras isn’t one of them.
“The county rivalry is real and I think these girls feel it coming in, whether it’s talked about or not,” Porovich said. “They feel it and the way that we finished playing tonight is exactly how I hope we play going into Thursday.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will play at 6 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team stayed perfect in Mother Lode League play with a 2-1 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday in Tuolumne. Summerville took the opening set 25-19, but the Bullfrogs battled back to take the second set 25-17 and the third set 15-4.
“It took us the whole first set to find our rhythm tonight, as Summerville kept us on our toes for a while,” Bret Harte JV head coach Jessica Delgado said. “Once we found ourselves and took the momentum back, our team played tough and didn’t let anything stop them. It was nice to play an aggressive team that made us work for every point.”
Rubi Rodriguez had two aces on 15 serves, along with one kill on four attacks; Sophie Bouma had nine kills on 22 attacks and had 14 digs; Abby Molina had six kills on 17 attacks; and Makenna Tutthill had three kills on 16 attacks.