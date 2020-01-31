Slow start dooms Calaveras against Wildcats

SONORA – It only took 90 seconds for the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team to realize that Friday night just might not be their night. Just 1:30 into its road clash with the Sonora Wildcats, Calaveras trailed 10-0.
By the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras found itself down by 21 and didn’t have a comeback in its bag of tricks and lost to the Wildcats 67-44 at Sonora’s Bud Castle Gym.
“We couldn't shake off that first quarter and that was pretty obvious,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We looked physically timid and we had a lot of mental errors right off the bat, so it was not a good start.”
Calaveras had no solution to slowing down Sonora’s high-powered offensive attack. The Wildcats were able to score from any spot on the court and as the deficit grew, Calaveras tried to shoot themselves back into the game, which resulted in rushed shots.
“We didn’t play as a team tonight,” Clifton said. “We made a lot of bad decisions and forced a lot of bad shots.”
Trailing 48-19 early in the third quarter, Calaveras went on its biggest run of the night, which turned out to be six points. Junior Connor Arnold began the run and AJ Cardon followed with a free throw and Colton Buckholz drained a 3-point basket to bring the score to 48-25. Calaveras finished the quarter with five more points from Cardon and three more from Buckholz, but entered the fourth period down 59-33.
“We could have completely quit, but we didn’t,” Clifton said. “But we can play better, that’s for sure.”
Calaveras outscored Sonora 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was much too little, much too late. Cardon led Calaveras with 11 points; Buckholz and Isaiah Williams had eight points; John Savage scored six points; Tim Van Damme scored four points; Jay Clifton had three points; while Gabe Lafazia and Arnold finished with two points.
Calaveras returns to the floor Tuesday to take on Amador, who beat Calaveras earlier in the season 67-66 in Sutter Creek. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., in San Andreas.
“We need to be a little more focused on our execution of our game plan and do a little bit of everything better,” Clifton said. “We also need to rebound better. We haven’t rebounded well in a while. But team-wide, we need to improve in all facets.”