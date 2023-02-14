Calaveras repeats as undefeated MLL champs for first time since 1973 and 1974

History is bound to repeat itself, even if it takes half a century to happen.
On Feb. 7, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team beat the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. When the final buzzer sounded, the Red Hawks were officially undefeated Mother Lode League champions for the second year in a row.
This isn’t the first time that Calaveras has gone undefeated in back-to-back Mother Lode League seasons, but it only happened once before.
In the fall of 1973, girls’ basketball became a part of the Mother Lode League. In the inaugural season of MLL girls’ basketball, Calaveras went 10-0. The following year, in the fall of 1974, Calaveras again went a perfect 10-0.
Since the fall of 1973, Calaveras has recorded 16 Mother Lode League championships and five times went undefeated. But it wasn’t until the 2022 and 2023 teams went undefeated in league play that another Calaveras squad accomplished that milestone of being back-to-back undefeated champs since 1973 and 1974.
The only other Mother Lode League team to accomplish back-to-back undefeated seasons was Bret Harte, who went undefeated in three consecutive seasons two different times (1997/98/99 and 1992/93/94).
Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler has been at the helm of the program for two years and during that time, his squad has never lost to a Mother Lode League team.
“It’s not easy winning games when everyone is out to get you,” Baechler said. “Being the team to beat, you get every team’s best, and I think that’s what makes these past two years something to remember. Knowing that every single game, you have to play your best game to win in such a tough league.”
Bailie Clark has not only been a member of both teams, but she has been a four-year varsity starter at Calaveras. Clark has been a big reason for Calaveras’ success and knows how rare it is to have a string of good fortune like what she and her teammates have accomplished over these past two years.
“As a senior, I feel proud to be leaving knowing we made history,” Clark said. “It’s an incredible accomplishment, one I will remember forever. It feels pretty great to go 20-0 and to be able to do it with such an amazing group of girls. It has made it so special since I have been playing with some of these girls since elementary school and we all just have such a great bond that I am so grateful for. We have worked so hard together for this.”
The 2022 Calaveras basketball team was made up of Ginger Scheidt, Madison Clark, Madyson Bernasconi, Laney Koepp, Sierra Lowry, Randi Adams, Bailie Clark, Jordynn Petersen, Paytin Curran, Brooke Nordahl and Izzy Tapia. The 2023 team consists of Scheidt, Bernasconi, Koepp, Hannah Emerson, Manon Salingre, Bailie Clark, Paige Johnston, Reese Mossa, Nordahl, Mariah Maddock, Natalie Brothers and Tapia.
The pioneers
Missy Harris (née Meyers) and Teri Williams know a thing or two about having to play your best in order to win. Harris and Williams were both members of the 1973 and 1974 championship teams and both graduated from Calaveras in the spring of 1975.
When Williams heard that it wasn’t until recently that another Calaveras team went undefeated in back-to-back league seasons, she was rather surprised that it hadn’t been done sooner.
“I really expected that after all these years that another team would have done that and I’m really surprised that they had not, to be honest with you,” Williams said.
The fall of 1973 was not the first year that Calaveras had girls’ basketball, but it was the first year that there was a league for the team to play in. Prior to 1973, the Calaveras girls’ basketball team played in exhibitions and tournaments in the Sac-Joaquin Section whenever they could, but they remained without a league.
“Before that, all we had were pickup games and a couple of tournaments,” Harris said. “It was really cool to know that we’d have a full schedule of league games to play.”
When asked how it felt to finally be a part of the Mother Lode League, Williams said, “It was very exciting because we fought so hard for everything and for the school to even recognize us. They didn’t even want us to carry the Calaveras name, so it was really hard. It was cool to finally be recognized as an actual sport at the school. When I first started at the high school, I think tennis was the only sport that girls could do. That’s all they had. To be officially recognized and able to play a sport aside from tennis was a big deal.”
When league play began in 1973, the Calaveras girls’ team had to practice in the mornings before school started. On Sept. 26, Calaveras played in its first-ever official Mother Lode League game and picked up a 38-26 win over Summerville in Tuolumne. Calaveras then went on to beat Ione 61-10 and 46-16; Bret Harte 38-19 and 41-16; Amador 50-8 and 58-21; and Jackson 48-34 and 41-38.
“I think we expected to win,” Harris said. “It seems like our only competition at that time was Jackson, which was strange because Jackson was such a little, tiny school. I don’t know if we put a lot of thought into, ‘Oh, we haven’t been beat yet, we are undefeated,’ because we kind of went into the games thinking, ‘Oh, this is for us. We are going to win all of these.’”
The 10-0 1973 Calaveras squad was made up of Amy Greenleaf, Missy Myers, Peggy Marshall, Doralea Stump, Teri Williams, Kris Pratt, Val Pratt, Debbie Walker, Donna Turner, Judy Mathews, Pam Shephard, Kathy Long, Lorry Berry, Connie Fischer and Tina Martin and were coached by Tamera Steward.
“We got (Mother Lode League champion) patches that we got to put on our sweaters and the next year, whenever we went to the opposing gyms, we made sure that when we folded our sweaters that patch showed when we laid them over the bleachers,” said Harris, who was named as the team MVP.
In 1974, Calaveras again ran through league opponents without suffering a loss. After going 10-0 for a second consecutive season, the Mother Lode League had its first all-league team. Calaveras’ Stump was named as the league MVP, while Meyers made the first team and Pratt and Williams were named as second-team players.
“I think we expected to win,” Harris said about the 1974 season. “The core group had played together since my freshman year and my freshman year, there were nine freshmen on the team. We didn’t get a lot of playing time that year, but we were the same group who continued through all four years. We had a good team relationship. I don’t remember feeling pressure. I just loved playing basketball and it was an opportunity and I think we just expected to win.”
Following the 1974 fall Mother Lode League season, Calaveras continued to play in the winter and in early 1975, became the first CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II champions by beating Delta 39-37 in four overtimes. Calaveras went on to win the next four Mother Lode League titles and went 9-1 in three of those years and went 8-2 in 1977 to share the title with Summerville.
“I was very proud of what we did, and we worked hard,” Williams said about being undefeated in 1973 and 1974. “We would go out and they had basketball courts with lights that you could put quarters in, and we’d go out and practice until nine or 10 at night and we just loved it because finally we had some kind of an outlet.”
While Harris and her team were the first team to go back-to-back in the Mother Lode League, she knows how much the game has changed and couldn’t be happier for the current group of Calaveras players for their recent success.
“I think that’s wonderful,” Harris said. “The game has changed, and it has progressed, and it has gotten better and better. I think it’s more difficult now because the competition level is better. What we did at the time didn’t necessarily ring as a special achievement to us. I think it’s probably more difficult now.”