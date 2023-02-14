 Skip to main content
Calaveras repeats as undefeated MLL champs for first time since 1973 and 1974

The 2023 Calaveras basketball team, left, and the 1974 squad, right, both went undefeated in back-to-back years. 

History is bound to repeat itself, even if it takes half a century to happen.

On Feb. 7, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team beat the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. When the final buzzer sounded, the Red Hawks were officially undefeated Mother Lode League champions for the second year in a row.

Members of the 2023 Calaveras girls' basketball team smile during a home victory earlier this season. 
Calaveras went undefeated in Mother Lode League in 2022 and 2023. 
The 1974 Calaveras girls' basketball team. 
Dorala Stump, left, and Missy Meyers, middle, were coached by Tamara Steward, right, in 1973 and 1974.
