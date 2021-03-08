Ready or not, Bret Harte girls’ soccer season off to quick start

Ellie Shaw had given up the dream of having a senior soccer season. With each passing month, the Bret Harte senior became more and more certain that her high school soccer career was over.
And then, on a random Friday in February, Shaw found out that not only would the soccer season return, but games would start in less than three weeks. Shaw went from missing soccer, to being right back in the thick of things.
“I definitely did not think that we were going to have a season, so it was a surprise when we started so soon,” Shaw said. “But I’m happy and I’m happy with what we do get, and I hope we can make the most out of what we do have.”
While the return to the soccer field has been a welcomed one for Shaw, she doesn’t quite feel that she’s in full soccer shape.
“I was trying to stay in shape when I still had hope, but then I didn’t think we’d have a season, so I kind of let myself go,” Shaw said. “It’s been tough getting back here and playing full-time again. But everyone is in the same boat here, so we just have to get back in shape together.”
Shaw is just one of three seniors on Bret Harte’s roster, which also includes the senior duo of Aryana Maddux and Leslie Quashnick. It’s a roster that has only 13 players on it. Because the announcement of the start of the soccer season came so late in the year, head coach Jessica Bowman was scrambling to even field a team. With no JV season, she has a solid mixture of young and older players.
“I’ve got quite a few freshman and sophomore players on the team,” Bowman said. “While it’s an advantage for some of the younger players to get the unique opportunity to play varsity, it does mean that we have several inexperienced players who we need to bring up to speed quickly.”
Chloe Maddux and Angela Espejel are two freshman players who will be asked to contribute right away. As for Espejel, Bowman feels that while she’s a freshman in age, her skills are far beyond her years.
“As an incoming freshman, she’s very solid,” Bowman said of Espejel. “She has a lot of experience coming from the valley and playing there. She just moved to the area and we are very blessed to have her on our roster this year.”
Along with the two freshman players, Bret Harte has CJ DesBouilons, Brenda Nava, Esmeralda Rodriguez and Taya Smith, who are sophomores. Bret Harte’s junior players are Trianna Jordan, Burgen Melton, Jillian Nord and Gracie Shaw. Yet with six of Bret Harte’s 11 players being underclassmen, Bowman wants to make sure that all her players are accustomed to playing with their new teammates.
“We’ve made it a special point to get the girls out of their comfort zone,” Bowman said. “I’ve paired the younger girls up in some of our warmup or practice drills with returning players, so they can get to know what it’s like to work with somebody new. They can work on communication, flexibility, and learning the new player’s style. With how we were thrown into the mix so quickly this year, it’s really important that they learn to communicate with a newcomer and not just their familiar players.”
Ellie Shaw has been a full-time distance learning student during her senior year. So, going to soccer practice has been her only opportunity to have face-to-face contact with a group of girls her own age.
“Some girls I’ve never seen before because I’m a senior and they are freshmen,” Shaw said. “It’s definitely nice to meet new people and see some old people. It’s like the last high school event and memory that I’m going to have.”
Bret Harte is scheduled to have 10 games, which is a smaller number of contests from years past. But after thinking she would never play high school soccer again, Shaw is grateful for every moment she has on the field.
“At this point, I’m going to take what we can get,” Shaw said. “I didn’t even think we’d have a season, so 10 games is more than enough for me.”
The 2021 spring season may be unlike any other in recent memory and Bowman realizes it. From not knowing if there would be a season, to not knowing if she could find the players, Bowman understands how big of an accomplishment it is to field a team for this short season.
“Our realistic goal was just to get out here and play,” Bowman said. “I had a fear that we wouldn’t even get to 11 players, because we’ve had so much competition amongst other sports. So, the fact that we were even able to get 11 players on the field and get the permission to play was a huge miracle. We want to win as many games as we possibly can, have as much fun as we possibly can and try to forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic. We want to just play our sport and we are grateful to just be out here.”