Bullfrogs still searching for wins on the links
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

While the Bret Harte girls’ golf team isn’t picking up wins, head coach Diane Winsby can see improvements from her squad. On Tuesday afternoon, Bret Harte lost on the road to Escalon 165-204.

“Today was a good day,” Winsby said. “The girls are still improving each match. Escalon is a tough opponent and we lost, but all the girls shot well.”

Senior Bullfrog Emma Canepa led her team with a 40, followed by Carly Hickman’s 50, Cheyenne Canton’s 56 and Mackenzie Carroll’s 58.

Bret Harte (2-5) will take on Waterford at 3 p.m., Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.