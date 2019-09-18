Bullfrogs still searching for wins on the links

While the Bret Harte girls’ golf team isn’t picking up wins, head coach Diane Winsby can see improvements from her squad. On Tuesday afternoon, Bret Harte lost on the road to Escalon 165-204.
“Today was a good day,” Winsby said. “The girls are still improving each match. Escalon is a tough opponent and we lost, but all the girls shot well.”
Senior Bullfrog Emma Canepa led her team with a 40, followed by Carly Hickman’s 50, Cheyenne Canton’s 56 and Mackenzie Carroll’s 58.
Bret Harte (2-5) will take on Waterford at 3 p.m., Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.