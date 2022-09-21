Calaveras Jr. Football has a strong showing against Ripon

The Calaveras Jr. Football program continues to have a solid 2022. In a weekend clash with Ripon, Calaveras won three out of four contests on Sept. 17 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The only game Calaveras did not finish in the win column was the varsity matchup.
In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras won 24-12. Ethan Mossa had 186 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and also had five tackles; Gregory Mills had two rushing touchdowns and also rushed for 83 yards and had four tackles; Landon Nunes had four tackles for a loss and forced a fumble; Nash Camenzind had four tackles and recovered a fumble; and Lucas Mellinger had two tackles in the win.
In the novice game, Calaveras took care of Ripon 25-7. Mason Williams rushed for 116 yards and two scores; Carter Lim rushed for 71 yards and found the end zone twice; Steinhoff and Williams each had an interception and multiple tackles; and Carter Garibay, Caleb Loveccio, Bryce Botelho, Lim, Luca Varni and Waylon Hill all recorded multiple tackles for Calaveras.
In the junior varsity game, Calaveras picked up a 39-0 victory. Calaveras rushed for a total of 332 yards. Zaiden Orlandi had three scores and 174 yards on the ground; Traxton Gobble rushed for 45 yards and had one score; Austin Lock had 57 yards on three carries and also had a catch for five yards; and Matthew Timewell rushed for 56 yards and found the end zone once. Defensively, Lock and Orlandi each had six tackles. Calaveras’ defense has yet to allow a touchdown this season.
The varsity game did not go in Calaveras’ favor, as Ripon won 40-0. Free safety Jayden Lopez led Calaveras with six solo tackles.
