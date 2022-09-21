Calaveras Jr. Football has a strong showing against Ripon

The Calaveras Jr. Football program continues to have a solid 2022. In a weekend clash with Ripon, Calaveras won three out of four contests on Sept. 17 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The only game Calaveras did not finish in the win column was the varsity matchup.

In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras won 24-12. Ethan Mossa had 186 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and also had five tackles; Gregory Mills had two rushing touchdowns and also rushed for 83 yards and had four tackles; Landon Nunes had four tackles for a loss and forced a fumble; Nash Camenzind had four tackles and recovered a fumble; and Lucas Mellinger had two tackles in the win.

Calaveras Jr. Football has a strong showing against Ripon
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.