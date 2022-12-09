Calaveras' 'Big Red Defense' records its 4th shutout of the season

Calaveras beat Stagg 1-0 on Thursday night in Stockton. 

Before the season began, Calaveras High School boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham knew that if his team was going to be a contender for the Mother Lode League championship, the defense would pave the way.

Calaveras and its “Big Red Defense” frustrated yet another opponent. Calaveras knocked off Stagg 1-0 on Thursday night in Stockton and in doing so, collected its fourth shutout victory in eight games.

