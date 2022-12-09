Calaveras' 'Big Red Defense' records its 4th shutout of the season

Before the season began, Calaveras High School boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham knew that if his team was going to be a contender for the Mother Lode League championship, the defense would pave the way.
Calaveras and its “Big Red Defense” frustrated yet another opponent. Calaveras knocked off Stagg 1-0 on Thursday night in Stockton and in doing so, collected its fourth shutout victory in eight games.
“It’s very exciting to beat a D1 school on their field,” Leetham said. “We didn't play our best tonight, but I told the guys after that the mark of a great team is to find a way to win when you aren't playing your best and we did that tonight.”
With Calaveras’ defense, which included senior goalie Tanner Wright keeping Stagg off the scoreboard, all that the Red Hawks needed was to put one shot into the back of the net. Unfortunately for Calaveras, time to score was running out.
Then with five minutes remaining, Calaveras’ Greyson Blackwell snapped the tie with a goal from 30 yards out on a free kick, which turned out to be the winning shot. Blackwell’s goal was his second of the season.
The win pushes Calaveras’ record to 6-1-1. The Red Hawks will wrap up their preseason schedule with games on Dec. 13 at Union Mine and then on Dec. 14 against McNair in San Andreas. Mother Lode League play begins on Jan. 5 in Sonora.
