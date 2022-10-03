Bret Harte boys' water polo improves to 3-0; lady Bullfrogs pick up their first victory
The Bret Harte High School boys’ and girls’ water polo team continued Mother Lode League play with water matchups against El Dorado and Union Mine.

On Sept. 27, Bret Harte beat El Dorado 12-8 in the boy’s matchup, while the girls lost 15-5. And on Sept. 29, Bret Harte’s boys team remained undefeated with a 12-7 win over Union Mine and the girls picked up their first win by topping Union Mine 25-10.

