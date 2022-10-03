Bret Harte boys' water polo improves to 3-0; lady Bullfrogs pick up their first victory

The Bret Harte High School boys’ and girls’ water polo team continued Mother Lode League play with water matchups against El Dorado and Union Mine.
On Sept. 27, Bret Harte beat El Dorado 12-8 in the boy’s matchup, while the girls lost 15-5. And on Sept. 29, Bret Harte’s boys team remained undefeated with a 12-7 win over Union Mine and the girls picked up their first win by topping Union Mine 25-10.
In the 12-8 win over El Dorado, Bret Harte’s boys’ team jumped out to a 3-1 lead and extended that to 6-2 at halftime. Bret Hate outscored El Dorado 4-3 in the third quarter and held on for the 12-8 win.
Bret Harte’s Cooper Oliver and Xander Dodds each scored four goals in the victory, while Airein Gish scored twice and Alex Tudbury and Jake Bouma each scored once.
In the girl’s matchup with El Dorado, the Bullfrogs trailed 5-1 at the end of the first quarter and then were down 8-1 at halftime. El Dorado outscored Bret Harte 7-4 in the second half for the 15-5 win. Zoe Ruggieri scored three times and Kaylee Siedentopf added one goal.
On Sept. 29, Bret Harte’s boys’ team improved to 3-0 by beating Union Mine 12-7. The Bullfrogs took an early 4-1 yead and then pushed that to 8-4 at halftime. Bret Harte scored twice in the third quarter and held Union Mine scoreless and then held on for the 12-7 win.
Dodds and Gish each led the way with three goals, while Bouma and Oliver each added two goals and Jesus Moncada found the back of the net once in the win.
And the lady Bullfrogs were able to collect their first Mother Lode League victory by beating Union Mine 25-10. The Bullfrogs doubled Union Mine on the scoreboard in the opening quarter by a score of 8-4. Bret Harte outscored Union Mine 7-1 in the second quarter to lead 15-5 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Bullfrogs scored six and held Union Mine to three goals and then Bret Harte outscored its opponents 4-2 in the fourth.
Ruggieri had an outstanding game, as she scored a game-high 11 goals. Tatum Tapia scored six times, Siedentopf scored four times and Makenna Rushdoony and Kat Lushova each scored twice in the lopsided victory. Bret Harte is now 1-2 in league play.
Bret Harte water polo fundraiser
The Bret Harte water polo program will have a floating pumpkin patch fundraiser from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Bret Hart Aquatic Center. The cost is $3 for children and $4 for adults to swim in the pool with floating pumpkins, which are available for purchase.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.