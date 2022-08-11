At this point of my life, I'm old enough to know better

The day that this column gets printed will be on my 34th birthday. I’m not giving that bit of information for anything other than now being 34, I know that I’m still a young man, but I’m also old enough to know better in a lot of situations.
The following story is one that I’m not proud to tell. To the few who have already heard this tale of stupidity, the common response has been, “You are old enough to know better,” and I don’t disagree. The only thing that I ask is that you please remember that it all happened so fast and, in the moment, I thought I was doing the right thing.
It has been a difficult 2022 for me and the lovely Mrs. Dossi. Thus far, we have gone through two miscarriages, watched a longtime family pet die and the 49ers lost in the NFC championship game. Needless to say, we needed something to get excited about.
In May, we decided to plan a trip. The last time we did any significant traveling was in the summer of 2019. We went to the East Coast and had a blast. Then COVID-19 came and that made traveling rather difficult. Yet after the rough times of early 2022, we figured that getting out of town would be exactly what we needed.
We decided to take an 11-day trip to the UK, which featured spending time in London, Liverpool and Dublin, with day trips that took us all over to see many amazing landmarks and locations. After months of planning and waiting, it was finally time to pack our bags and head out. So, on July 25, we left our home in Oakdale and headed to San Francisco to board a plane and begin our much-needed vacation. And that’s where my unfortunate saga begins.
We got to the airport early, checked in our bags and had about two hours to kill before we flew from San Francisco to Calgary. After a stop in Calgary, we would fly to London. Everything had gone on without a hitch and all that was stopping us from officially starting our vacation was killing a few hours before getting on the plane; at least that’s what I thought.
As we walked to find our terminal, my phone rang. I looked down and the call was coming from Chase Freedom, which is our credit card provider. We had been making a lot of purchases for our trip and I was a little concerned that I was getting that specific phone call. So, I decided to answer.
First, let me tell you about the voice on the other end of the phone. The gentleman had a very thick Eastern Indian accent. But honestly, with all the outsourcing that major companies do, I didn’t think anything of it. Because his accent was so thick, along with the noise from the airport, I could only understand maybe one of every four or five words. I tried my best to pick up what he was putting down.
He asked me if I had made a purchase for $2,000 in the last 30 minutes, which I hadn’t. He informed me that there was suspicious activity on the card and that they were going to cancel our cards (the lovely Mrs. Dossi and I each have a credit card with the same number) and mail new ones out to me in the next three or five days. During this time, which I could still only understand a handful of words, he told me some information about myself that only someone who works for a credible company would know, such as my hometown and address.
All he needed to do was verify some extra information and he’d be able to cancel our cards. Firstly, he wanted to make sure that the first four numbers of my card were 1234, which was correct. Then, he wanted me to confirm the rest of the numbers on the card, which for whatever reason, I gave him.
I imagine at this point of the story you can see where this is going. I also suspect that many of you are saying, “You are old enough to know better.” While I wasn’t aware enough to see what was going on, fortunately the lovely Mrs. Dossi was. And after I gave the trusted gentleman on the other end of the phone the expiration date and the three-digit security code, she stepped into action. Sadly, I still thought everything was legit and continued to help out the crook as much as I could.
It wasn’t until he asked for my mothers’ maiden name that I started to think something was wrong. My mom hasn’t been married since the mid ’80s, but nevertheless, I spelled out, “I-N-G-A-L-L-S.”
By this time, my better half was on the phone with the real Chase Freedom and the man on the other end of the phone, who actually works for the company, confirmed her suspicions that I was being scammed. I asked my gentleman for his name and company ID number, which he gladly supplied. I wrote it down, gave it to the lovely Mrs. Dossi, who read it to her new phone friend. He quickly told her what she already knew and that is that man doesn’t work for them, and that ID didn’t mean anything.
With disgust, shame and embarrassment plastered on her face, I knew my next move was to hang up my phone. I spoke to the real Chase Freedom employee on her phone and all I could say was, “I’m sorry,” and, “I’m old enough to know better.”
The credit cards were canceled, and new ones were mailed to our house. The only thing that kept this extreme lapse of judgment from ruining our trip (as we kind of needed credit cards to make purchases), was that the lovely Mrs. Dossi had recently ordered a new credit card that wouldn’t have international fees when traveling. Because of that, we were able to buy everything that we needed on our trip and we ended up having a great time.
I am 34 and got easily scammed. When I hear of scamming stories that happen to senior citizens, I feel bad for them because they just never seem to see it coming. I always tell my mother to be careful and to use good judgment when dealing with anyone on the phone or the internet. And the few times that she nearly got scammed, I always wonder how she could be taken advantage of so easily. And the answer is simple: It all happens so fast!
I’d like to think that I learned a valuable lesson. I know better and am not going to make the same mistake again. I have grown from this, and I am now going to be much more aware of anything suspicious that comes my way. It is now time for me to enjoy my 34th birthday. But before I indulge in cake and ice cream, I need to send some cash to a Nigerian Prince who just emailed me and asked if I could help him out of a jam. Don’t worry, he seems legit.