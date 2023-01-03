Jay Clifton scores 29 in Calaveras' 56-35 road win over Liberty Ranch
Calaveras ended the preseason with a win over Liberty Ranch. 

GALT – Jay Clifton didn’t forget the last time Calaveras faced Liberty Ranch.

Nearly one-year ago to the day, Liberty Ranch took care of Calaveras in San Andreas and defeated the Red Hawks 59-38. In the loss, Clifton was held to just seven points, which was the fewest number of points had scored in a game since his freshman year.

Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi, 15, slaps hands with Jay Clifton after Orlandi made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter against Liberty Ranch. 
Freshman Ryan Clifton runs the baseline on Tuesday night against Liberty Ranch. 
Calaveras senior Jay Clifton made five 3-point baskets against Liberty Ranch. 
Calaveras senior Merrick Strange shoots in the paint in the third quarter. 
Braeden Orlandi watches his 3-pointer in the third quarter. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed made three shots from downtown in a 21-point win over Liberty Ranch. 
