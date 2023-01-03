Jay Clifton scores 29 in Calaveras' 56-35 road win over Liberty Ranch

GALT – Jay Clifton didn’t forget the last time Calaveras faced Liberty Ranch.
Nearly one-year ago to the day, Liberty Ranch took care of Calaveras in San Andreas and defeated the Red Hawks 59-38. In the loss, Clifton was held to just seven points, which was the fewest number of points had scored in a game since his freshman year.
After missing the last three games with an injury, Clifton was not only happy to be back on the court, but he made sure that he scored more than seven points. In the final contest of the preseason, Clifton scored a game-high 29 points in Calaveras’ 56-35 win over the Liberty Ranch Hawks on Tuesday night in Galt.
This was the 31st time Clifton has scored 20 or more points in his four-year varsity career.
“It felt good to be back out on the court with my teammates and getting a big win,” Clifton said.
The win over Liberty Ranch was also significant because it is the final preseason game of the season. The Red Hawks will enter Mother Lode League play with an overall record of 13-4. Calaveras’ four losses have come by an average of just 3.25 points.
With the Mother Lode League season the next task for the defending co-champions, head coach Kraig Clifton is pleased with how his team is performing at this point of the season.
“I’m pretty pleased right now,” Kraig Clifton said. “Now, it’s on to the next. We need to be pleased with where we are at, but not satisfied.”
Fresh off of winning three in a row at the Livingston Holiday Classic, the Red Hawks wasted very little time putting together a strong lead over Liberty Ranch. Senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed got things rolling with a 3-point basket and Jay Clifton followed with two free throws.
With a 7-5 lead, Calaveras got three more baskets from behind the arc in the opening eight minutes, with Clifton, Malamed and senior Braeden Orlandi all converting from 3-point land. Behind Calaveras’ success from downtown, the Red Hawks built a 16-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Neither team did a lot of scoring in the second quarter. Calaveras scored just seven points, while Liberty Ranch countered with five. Clifton scored five of Calaveras’ seven points and senior Noah Cardenas was responsible for the other two. At halftime, Calaveras led 23-16.
Clifton took over the game in the third quarter. The senior southpaw sensation hit back-to-back 3-point baskets to begin the second half and Orlandi followed with a triple of his own to push Calaveras’ lead to 32-18 less than two minutes into the quarter. Aside from a Merrick Strange basket in the paint, Clifton did all the scoring the rest of the quarter, which included scoring in traffic as time expired. The Red Hawks led 40-24 heading into the final period.
While Clifton was handling the scoring, Calaveras’ defense frustrated the Liberty Ranch shooters all night. Following the win, Kraig Clifton talked to his team about the importance of defense and singled out freshman Ryan Clifton and junior Earl Wood for their performance on the defensive end.
The veteran coach was also pleased with the contributions he got off the bench, which included strong play from Wood and the senior duo of Thomas Davison and Cardenas.
“It’s so important and it makes my job a lot easier,” Clifton said about having a deep bench. “Not everybody plays great every night, so if we can go to the bench and get picked up when we need it is invaluable. Not every team has that.”
Calaveras outscored Liberty Ranch 16-11 in the fourth quarter and walked off the floor with the 21-point victory.
“I think this is a huge momentum win for us,” Kraig Clifton said. “It’s not just getting the win, but the way we won. We played really well, especially defensively. We were pretty locked in. Liberty Ranch is not a bad team, and they pose a lot of problems defensively and they do lots of different things and we responded pretty well.”
Jay Clifton led all scorers with 29 points; Ryan Clifton scored two; Davison scored two points; Orlandi finished with eight points; Cardenas scored four points; Strange scored two points; and Malamed scored all nine of his points from 3-point land.
The Red Hawks will now shift their focus to the Mother Lode League. Calaveras begins league play at 7 p.m. on Friday against the Summerville Bears at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We know that every team is going to come at us a little harder in league,” Jay Clifton said. “We won league last year, so we are going to have a target on our backs, and we won’t be sneaking up on anybody this year. It should be fun.”