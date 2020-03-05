Calaveras, Bret Harte players earn league soccer awards

The Calaveras and Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer teams had a total of eight players named to the Mother Lode League all-league team.
Calaveras is represented by Bennie Hesser, Allan Ramos, Phillip Bennett, Jamie Espiritu and Harmann Shergill, while Bret Harte has Manny Nava, Beck Ritzel and Tyler Crawford.
Calaveras senior Bennie Hesser is a first-team player. In his final year of high school soccer, Hesser helped lead Calaveras to an overall record of 13-5-3 and 6-1-3 in league play. He scored 13 goals, had seven assists and 24 steals. In his career, Hesser finishes with 27 goals, 19 assists and 120 steals. But what separated Hesser was his ability to be a team leader, which is also why he received the character award.
“Bennie is a born leader,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “He is a young man that teammates admire and strive to be like. This was his second year being a captain for us and he really grew into his role as leader of the team. He didn’t do it by all talk; his actions spoke louder than his words. He was probably the hardest working guy on the team and backed up his words with his play on the field, and his actions off of it as well.”
One reason why Calaveras did so well is that opponents had a hard time putting the ball into the back of the net. A reason for that was the outstanding play from junior goalkeeper Allan Ramos. He didn’t allow more than two goals in any league game and finished with four league shutouts. Ramos collected 110 saves for an average of 5.2 per game.
“Honestly, Allan has been so consistent all three of his years as a starting varsity goalkeeper,” Leetham said. “He has dazzled us with his play even when he was a freshman. I think this year, as a junior, he found his voice more as far as leading and encouraging the defense, so that is where I believe he showed the most improvement. Like I said, his play on the field has been great all three years, so I was happy for him that he received first team all-league honors this year.”
Calaveras’ final first team player was junior Phillip Bennett. Like Ramos, Bennett was a huge reason why Calaveras was so successful defensively. He finished the year with 38 steals and also scored two goals and had one assist.
“Phillip is a great athlete, who is big, strong, fast and tough,” Leetham said. “He was a rock back there at center back for us. He plays the position perfectly, aggressive yet clean. He truly had a great season and we were thrilled that the other coaches in the league saw what we saw in him, which is a first team all-league player.”
Bret Harte senior Manny Nava is the only Bullfrog to make the first team. Nava was Bret Harte’s spark plug and was a team captain. He also received votes for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
“Manny is a ferocious defensive, highly skilled technical player and is one of our team captains,” Bret Harte head coach Joel Barnett said. “We tried to utilize his skills on offense for the first half of the season. Once we shifted him back to defense, and coupled with (Cooper Morlan’s) return in goal, our goals-against numbers almost dried up.”
The second team has Calaveras’ Espiritu and Shergill. Espiritu scored four goals, had 13 assists and 37 steals. He is one of the players Leetham is counting on to have another strong season next year.
“To know that we have Jaime coming back for another year makes me feel like a kid at Christmas time,” Leetham said. “There is no doubt Jaime will be a key part of our team next year, just as he has been the past few seasons already. He is extremely talented in the center of the field and next year should be an exciting year for him.”
Shergill capped his senior season with five assists and 28 steals. He finishes his Calaveras career with six assists and 64 steals.
“Harmann plays with tremendous heart on the field,” Leetham said. “As a center back and CDM, he was a key member of our ‘Big Red Defense.’ We are proud of the things he accomplished this year, including becoming a great teammate and leader.”
Bret Harte’s Ritzel and Crawford made the second team.
“Tyler (Crawford) was our offensive engine getting the ball down the field through the wing,” Barnett said. “Tyler would put in the most running in any game out of anyone on the field.”
Ritzel not only was a second team player, but he also received the character award.
“Beck anchored our center midfield in a system that relies heavily on that position,” Barnett said. “Beck expends a Herculean amount of physical energy each game. Our defense starts with him and our offense flows through him as our ‘quarterback.’ Beck is home schooled in an extremely academic curriculum. In order to play Bret Harte soccer, he had to enroll as a full-time student, all the while continuing with his full homeschool curriculum. Beck led his team with great communication and a positive attitude. It is a testimony to both he and co-captain Manny (Nava) that our team is so harmonious, considering our record.”