Former NBA player Billy Reid takes over Bret Harte's girls' program

When it comes to basketball, Billy Reid knows what he’s talking about.
From playing hoops in the rough areas of the south Bronx as a teenager to becoming a high school all-American in North Carolina, to being on the No. 1 college team in the country at the University of San Francisco, to playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, to then playing and coaching overseas, there isn't much Reid hasn’t seen or done on the hardwood.
Now, Reid is bringing his five decades’ worth of basketball knowledge to Bret Harte High School as the new girls’ basketball coach. Reid is taking over for former coach Mitch Hodson, who coached the Bullfrogs from 2017 until last May.
While Reid has forgotten more about basketball than most could ever dream of knowing, he doesn’t present himself as anyone other than someone who is looking to plant a basic seed of the game, water it and watch it grow.
“I needed the fundamentals of basketball,” Reid said. “I sat a lot and was able to watch a lot as a player. All the little things made a really big difference, and that’s what I’m teaching these girls. I have a pretty heavy past, but it just makes it easier for me to teach them and to help them have fun and to let them express themselves on the court.”
After playing from 1978-1980 at the University of San Francisco, Reid was the final pick in the 1980 NBA draft and was selected in the ninth round by the Warriors. An injury played a major factor in his NBA career, which only lasted a year-and-a-half.
Though he was no longer in the NBA, Reid’s basketball life was far from over. In the 1990s, he coached and played in France and then moved back to the states to coach, scout and recruit at the University of Rhode Island, Stony Brook University, and his old stomping grounds at the University of San Francisco. Reid later coached at his former high school in North Carolina, where his squad reached No. 5 in the nation in the polls.
As time went on, Reid started to get pulled away from the basketball court and into law enforcement. He is currently an investigator for the Calaveras County District Attorney. But no matter what he does or where he goes, Reid seems to always return to the hardwood.
Although official practices won’t start until November, Reid had an opportunity to coach some of his players during a summer league season, where they went 8-2. And from what he saw in that short amount of time, Reid knows he has some talented players, but he’s still starting with the basics.
“The main thing is to show them what you want them to do in practice and the fundamentals and to let them have fun in practice,” Reid said. “I hope the guys don’t get mad at me, but I’ve coached girls in France, and I’ve been successful, and the one thing about the girls is they listen a little more than the guys.”
Listening will be very important for the Bret Harte players, as Reid is not one to raise his voice. The former NBA player makes sure to conduct himself as a gentleman and knows that players often mirror their coach. Reid wants to be a positive example to all of his players.
“I’m not a yeller or a screamer or anything like that,” Reid said. “At practices I’ll show the girls what they should do and what they can do. The practices are mine and the games are theirs, and I’ll just make minor adjustments in the games.”
There was a time when Bret Harte dominated the Mother Lode League standings. And although the Bullfrogs haven’t won a league title since 2014, Bret Harte has won a total of 21 league championships, which is the most by any MLL team. Changing the Bret Harte culture back to one of success won’t happen overnight, but Reid believes it starts with building the belief in each player that winning is possible.
“It’s all about being a team,” Reid said. “I’m teaching them how to be a team and to help their teammates out. We need to work on their weaknesses but work on their strong points as well. We have some girls who are strong shooters and some who are strong on defense and some who are strong at driving to the basket. Being organized helps out a lot more with girls because girls are a lot more meticulous than guys. The game is below the rim, so it’s a slower game, but if you teach them those basic fundamentals and to play with their team, success will follow.”
Having had a life in basketball, Reid has seen coaches do whatever it takes to win, even if that means disrespecting the game. That’s not how Reid operates. He wants to teach his players to not only love basketball, but to respect it.
“It’s about playing the game the right way,” Reid said. “When you play the right way, you’re respecting the game and you’re respecting the rules of the game. In turn, you start respecting yourself and your teammates, and that equals out to being a team, and that’s very important.”
Reid isn’t making any bold predictions or guarantees about the future of the Bret Harte program. The one thing that he does know is that regardless of the outcome, the Bullfrogs will play as a team.
“We are going to win some games, and we are going to lose some games,” Reid said. “But the girls will know that we are going to win and lose together as a team.”