Preseason momentum doesn't carry over to MLL opener for Calaveras

At the conclusion of the preseason, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was feeling pretty confident heading into Mother Lode League play. But they knew they’d be tested right off the bat by taking on the Sonora Wildcats on the road.
Sonora has staked its claim as the powerhouse of the Mother Lode League and Calaveras found out the hard way that it’s not going to be an easy task to push the Wildcats off of the top of the mountain.
In the opening game of the Mother Lode League season, Calaveras lost to the Wildcats 6-1 Tuesday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.
The majority of Sonora’s scoring came in the opening 40 minutes, as the Wildcats put five goals up on the scoreboard and led 5-0 heading into the second half. In the second half, Calaveras’ defense settled down and limited the high-powered Sonora offense to just one goal.
Calaveras’ lone score came from senior Bridgette Boriolo. The score is the first of the season for Boriolo.
Calaveras will look to get its first league win as it takes on Bret Harte at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs did not play Tuesday night, as their game against Amador was canceled.