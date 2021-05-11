Calaveras stays hot with 13-6 home win over Summerville

The funny thing about baseball is that one swing of the bat can change the entire trajectory of a game. Calaveras got that swing of the bat in the bottom of the second that led the way to a 13-6 home victory over the Summerville Bears Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
Trailing 1-0, Calaveras junior Gus Tofanelli led off and didn’t spend a lot of time in the box. The lefty blasted a shot over the right-center field wall for a solo home run, which turned out to be the first of six runs Calaveras scored in the second inning.
“When I swung, I was ahead of it and I think I hit it with one arm,” Tofanelli said of his first career varsity home run. “When I hit it, I just started running out of the box with my head down. When I looked up, I picked up the ball and I saw the outfielder turn around and I started to pick it up because I thought it might be off the wall and it just carried out.”
After Tofanelli touched home following his blast, Calaveras made loud contact for the rest of the inning. Jameson Harvey singled and later scored and Woody Gardina walked, stole a base and scored. Following an RBI groundout by senior Clayton Moore, Calaveras got five consecutive hits, which came from Aiden Look, Andy Rios, Karson Cook, Dean Habbestad and another hit from Tofanelli. Cook’s hit was a double that just missed leaving the yard.
At the end of the second inning, Calaveras had a 6-1 lead over the Bears.
“I don’t think we have to rely on one person to produce, because everyone has been hitting the ball pretty well,” Tofanelli said. “Everybody has picked it up this year and has been working really hard. Whoever is up at bat, we feel they are going to get it done.”
With a five-run lead, starting pitcher Dean Habbestad looked to have a quick inning, but gave up a two-out hit that resulted in a run. Habbestad got out of the inning with a strikeout, which stranded a runner at third.
Summerville scored once in the top of the fourth, but Habbestad got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to once again limit the damage to only one run.
Calaveras got that run back in the bottom of the frame, as Look led off with a double to center and later scored on an RBI single off the bat of Cook. Calaveras loaded the bases with one out, but was unable to bring any more runners home and the inning ended with Calaveras leading 7-3.
“We’ve been hitting the ball pretty solid all year, but we are still having a little problem getting all the runs in that we should,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “We are still leaving too many guys on base in scoring position.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Calaveras added three more runs to its total, with Look and Cook each knocking in runs. Cook’s RBI came on a double to left that gave Calaveras a 10-3 lead.
Things started to go south for Calaveras in the top of the sixth. Summerville started to figure out Habbestad and the defense behind the junior pitcher made mistakes that gave the Bears extra chances. With two outs in the sixth, Look replaced Habbestad on the mound after Summerville had already cut the deficit to 10-6. Look got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Although he was unable to complete the sixth inning, Habbestad got the win. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five hits, six runs while walking two and striking out six. Only one of the six runs Habbestad gave up was earned.
“He made some big strides today and I thought he threw the ball really well,” DeLappe said. “He got tired in the sixth inning, but otherwise, he had a good ballgame.”
Calaveras took advantage of Summerville’s defensive miscues in the bottom of the sixth and scored three more runs. Gardina had an RBI double and Moore knocked in a run. Look pitched a scoreless seventh inning and collected two more strikeouts in the process.
At the plate, Cooke went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored; Look went 3 for 4 with a double, had two RBIs, scored three times, stole two bags and was hit by a pitch; Tofanelli went 2 for 3 with a home run and walked; Moore drove in two runs; Harvey had two triples and scored twice; and Gardina had a double, scored twice, walked and drove in one.
Calaveras (8-1 Mother Lode League) will try and fix some of the little mistakes that were made before taking on Summerville (2-6 MLL) Friday afternoon in Tuolumne.
“We didn’t play to our full potential today, but we are swinging a lot better than we have been,” Cook said. “We just need to clean up the defense a little bit and I think we are the best team in the league by far after that.”
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Summerville 12-2 Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas. Calaveras got strong pitching from Jay Nelson and Merrick Strange. Caleb Ramirez had two doubles and an RBI; Scott Beadles had a double and three RBIs; and Strange added an RBI double. Calaveras is now 7-1 in Mother Lode League play.