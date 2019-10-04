Week 7 preview: Calaveras vs. Summerville

Calaveras (3-2) vs. Summerville (2-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 4
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2019 season: Calaveras (3-2, 0-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8. Summerville (2-3) – lost to Mariposa 30-24; beat Galt 24-21; lost to Ripon Christian 36-13; lost to Hughson 30-0; beat Delta Charter 37-6.
Last meeting: Calaveras beat Summerville 21-14 Oct. 5, 2018, in Tuolumne.
Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 14-1. Calaveras has not lost to Summerville in San Andreas since 1996.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Summerville: “Summerville always plays Calaveras tough. Always. No matter how well we are doing and how bad they are doing or vice versa, it doesn’t matter. Summerville comes to play Calaveras tough year in and year out and we have to be ready. Summerville is always going to come in and knock you around.”
Week 6 review: Calaveras beat Stellar Prep 34-8 in San Andreas. Calaveras jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns by Clayton Moore, who finished with 170 yards rushing. Calaveras also got rushing scores from Jake Hopper, Jonny Lozano and Ronnie Garcia. Senior Andrew Celli was 4 for 5 in PATs.
Week 6 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team got in the win column for the first time in 2019 as it knocked off the Chavez High School JV squad 46-32. Calaveras’ Braeden Orlandi scored three times on offense and had an interception return for a score. Ryan Starr scored once and sophomore quarterback Travis Byrd scored on a quarterback keeper. Calaveras ends the preseason with a 1-3 record.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 14 for 27, 198 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 14 for 27, 198 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 92-540-5; Hopper, 31-192-1; Lozano, 36-174-3; Garcia, 6-59-2; Dart, 21-51-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Nguyen, 3-14-0; Black, 2-8-0; team, 205-1,084-11. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Lozano, 4-99-1; Black, 5-54-2; Moore, 2-32-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 14-198-3.
Next week: Calaveras at Amador, 7 p.m.