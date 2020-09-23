Clear skies, card-ins make for successful foursomes

Coyotes were no longer coughing at the moon as smoky skies began clearing up, thus enabling the seniors to enjoy a great weather day for golf. The competition entailed a four-man, two-best-balls event, as one best ball from teammates A&B was added to that of members C&D. The winning teams loved each other while the losing teams claimed they had a good time. The latter seemed to be suffering from PTGS, or Post Traumatic Golf Syndrome.
The winning team, consisting of club champ Roger Ladd and Clifford Howard, was greatly helped by two card-ins. Ladd may have had an off day on the course, but he sure knew how to draw the two cardins, which resulted in the team victory. Second place went to Mike Pisano, Jack Cox, Steve Weyrauch (who is striving to become the best golfer in his family) and another card-in. Pisano was awesome as he shot the best golf of his life with a one-over par-73. Third place was claimed by mighty-mo Al Liberato, Jim Maxim, Dave Moyles and Ed Bruenn. Rounding out the winning teams in a fourth-place tie was the foursome of David Dean, Gary Stockeland, George Dillon and Tom Gilbert.
They were matched by Ron Bassett, Mike Mendoza, Gabe Karam, and Rich Spence. Karam and Spence’s card was the card-in that helped the first-place winners.
From the Gold Tee in the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4, Ken Polk was first and Gary Stockeland second. Stockeland continued his winning way on No. 13 with the shot of the day, which landed 3 feet, 7 inches from the hole. Rahis Hemming took second.
From the Red Tee on No. 4, recent red tee player Ken Phillips was first, followed by Carlos Lourenco. On No. 13 Jack Cox aced out his golfing companion Larry Rupley for first. The red tee players had sighed with relief when they realized Eugene Weatherby was not playing. From the White Tees, Bob Bradley again demonstrated his skill in the event with a first-place finish on No. 4. Tom Suarez, who just that day learned how to show proper respect to the club champ, came in second. On No. 13 the mischievous Louis Luna grabbed first and Gabe Karam of card-in fame was second.