Slow start dooms Bullfrogs in loss to Wildcats

The only score that matters at the end of a game is the final score. But that doesn’t mean that positive results didn’t transpire, even if the scoreboard does not read in one team's favor.
At the end of 40 minutes of football, the scoreboard at Dorroh Field read 34-12 in favor of the Sonora Wildcats and that’s the score that truly matters. But what the junior varsity Bullfrogs were able to do in the final 20 minutes of the game is something they’ll be able to build off and feel good about moving forward.
The trick for Bret Harte, as was said from nearly all the coaches after the game, is to come out strong from the first play and not wait a quarter, or even a half to get going. In the first half, Bret Harte got outscored 28-0. In the second half, the Bullfrogs outscored the Wildcats 12-6. Sonora still got the win, but the second half proved to the young Bret Harte squad that they have the ability to be competitive, regardless of who is on the other side of the field.
“Because this team is so green, sometimes they lack trust in the things that we tell them are going to happen within the game,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “Because we lack trust, sometimes we get a little too independent and we freelance and that’s when we make mistakes.”
Sonora jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and then scored two more times before the end of the half. Bret Harte had trouble moving the ball on offense and was surprised by the speed of the Wildcats.
“We were a little intimidated by their speed,” Osborn said. “I don’t think we’ve faced anybody this year who is as fast and efficient to the line of scrimmage as this Sonora team is. We had trouble adjusting to their speed and their excellence. The patterns that they run, they’ve been running so long and are so embedded in their program that it’s second nature to them. The speed that they ran their offense was very impressive.”
Trailing by four scores to begin the third quarter, the Bullfrogs needed to put together a drive to feel good about. Well, that’s exactly what happened. Bret Harte scored on the opening drive of the third quarter, which was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Dakota Stephens.
Sonora responded with another touchdown, but the PAT was blocked and the Wildcat lead was 34-6. Late in the third quarter, Sonora moved the ball down the field, but the Bret Harte defense stepped up and had its best stand of the night and forced the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs deep in Bret Harte territory. The Bullfrogs found the end zone one final time following the defensive stand, which came on a 24-yard run from Damian Jordan.
“Obviously in our two scores and our defensive stand, we are building confidence,” Osborn said. “We are believing that we can match up with some of the better teams if we just execute.”
With the loss, Bret Harte has now dropped three in a row. The previous two losses were by a combined seven points. The Bullfrogs lost to Summerville 26-20 and fell to Linden 14-13. But even with the losing streak, Osborn doesn’t feel his team has taken any steps in the wrong direction.
“Even though we’ve had three straight losses, I don’t feel like we’ve regressed,” Osborn said. “I feel that the competition that we’ve played has been steeper and steeper. I thought that each team we’ve played the last three weeks was better and better and this was the best team I feel that we’ve faced this year. Also, I felt that Summerville and Linden was tough competition and we hung right with them and lost by just a score to those two teams.”
Bret Harte (4-3, 0-2 MLL) will take on Golden Sierra Oct. 22 in Garden Valley and then will wrap up its season by hosting Calaveras Oct. 29 in Angels Camp.