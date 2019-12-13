We’ve all had good, bad casts

To become a proficient angler, one must obtain a set of skills that takes practice and patience to master. There are an infinite number of variables and factors to be considered. But one quite obvious and crucial technique that all anglers need to have is the ability to cast.
Sometimes, a simple drop of the line into the water will work, but most of the time, a haul back and release is needed. Now, if it was casting into open water every time, that wouldn’t be so hard, but making precise casts, well, that is a challenge. And to make it even more complicated, let’s use giant and expensive lures. Now we’re at my speed.
I could go on and on about the most perfect cast; lining everything up in textbook fashion and hooking and landing record fish. But what fun would that be? Instead, let’s give mention to the other and less-glorified aspect of our sport. I’m talking about the casts that zigged when they should have zagged.
On one trip, we were fishing the rock-solid concrete pilings on New Melones Reservoir. We could have softly tossed rubber worms around the edges, but we decided that a rocket-cast with a $50 bait as close to the structure as possible would be a better choice instead. My client reared back and let it fly. Then, out of nowhere, a flock of startled pigeons swooped down, got caught in the line and messed up the entire cast.
I said, “OK, do that again without the birds,” as we both laughed hysterically. His next cast was comparable to an 80 mph fastball, smack dab in the center of the concrete. Needless to say, the bait exploded and the hysterical laughter reached a new high.
It was on another outing where we found ourselves fishing a thick grass mat with a clean edge. Once again, we were using magnum-sized lures. My client for that day was executing precision casts quite well, when all of a sudden it appeared his trajectory was going a bit far. I thought for a second that he might correct the cast and hit the mark. But it appeared he would have rather play a game of lawn darts instead. The lure stuck thick in the vegetation with a loud thud. Luckily, the grass was forgiving and we retrieved the bait unscathed.
Now, it’s not always my clients that have these remarkably horrible casts. I, too, have the ability to slip up, misjudge perception and tank what would have been a perfect cast. Just recently, I was fishing around some docks and houseboats with a bulky five-wire contraption. I lofted one into the air parallel to the target, and somehow ended up on the upper deck of one of the boats. Fortunately, the bait tumbled gracefully and did not snag on anything that would cause damage to the structure. We retrieved the lure and I set it down, and put myself in the penalty box (no more casts) for a short stint.
We would like to think we’ve got casts dialed in, especially after years of mastering our craft. We are all prone to mishaps, mistakes and moments of recklessness; it’s just part of being human.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.