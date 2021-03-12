Bullfrogs pass road test with victory over Wildcats

SONORA – For the first time all season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team played away from their home course. After Tuesday’s match in Ione against Argonaut was rained out, the Bullfrogs had to wait until Thursday to play away from Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte passed its first road test with a 225-256 win over the Sonora Wildcats Thursday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“They are a wonderful group of young ladies and I am so very proud of them,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “Each of the girls are improving with each match, which is so fulfilling for not only themselves, but their coach.”
Even with the wind blowing and a chance of rain, Carly Hickman wasn’t fazed led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 53. Hickman and Sonora’s Logan Hughes shared medalist honors. Close behind Hickman and Hughes was Bret Harte’s Sophia Ruff, who finished just two strokes behind with 55. Camryn Collins shot a 57; McKenzie Carroll carded a 60; while Makenna Robertson and Ella Bach each finished the afternoon with a 65.
“They did a fantastic job, especially considering three girls had played the course once before and it was the first time for the other three,” Winsby said. “I felt so bad for all the girls; it was so cold and windy out there. But they hung in there and didn’t complain at all.”
With the win, Bret Harte stays undefeated and pushes its Mother Lode League record to 3-0. The Bullfrogs return to the Sonora links at 3 p.m., Thursday to take on Summerville back at Teleli Golf Club.