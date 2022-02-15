The first team competition comes with aches and pain

It wasn't the sound of crickets flowing down the fairways on the first senior team competition of the year. Rather, it was the noise made by senior joints as they tried to loosen up on a cold morning. Seniors have learned that golf is a game, invented by God, to punish guys who retire early.
The Feb. 7 team event at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs was quite intriguing. The best ball of players A and B was added to that of players C and D to determine the outcome. The winning team was an outrageous 20-under par. It was led by the most prolific past club champ, Orv Pense, who had quite a day. Not only did he lead his team to victory, but his score was used as a card-in for the second-place team, as they gained 15 strokes from his effort. Joining Orv was Larry Parenti, who was the fourth-leading money winner for January, Ken Phillips and Gabe Karam. Gabe has a hard time swinging the club, as his 4-year-old granddaughter has him so wrapped up around her little finger that he can hardly take the club back.
The second-place team consisting of Clifford Howard, steadily improving Jon Puckett, and mellow Bill Gylling were grateful for the cash Orv helped them win. Will they share some with him? They might, if they could just remember his name.
The third-place team was made up of true bandits. Louis Luna, who retired as a board member after several years of service, continued his assault on prize money. He was the leading money winner for January and shows no signs of backing off. Ron Huckaby claims he would have retired sooner if he knew he could make this much money playing golf. Retired fire captain Dave Moyles was on fire, as he ham-and-egged it with crown prince Carlos Lourenco, who earned enough to add jewels to his crown.
A fourth-place tie ensued between the teams of Ron Bassett, Frank Elizondo, Dan Borges, newbie George White and Roger Ladd, Steve Weyrauch, club treasurer Ken Polk, and Earl Watkins. Retired cattle rancher Borges had a beef about how little they had won, while Ladd was not his usual laughing self. Watkins was still excited by how much his wife Marlene earned for her first hole-in-one ever last week that he didn't think about the pittance he was adding to the family income.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 2, club captain Alan beat out Dave Mullen by two inches to claim first. From the golds, Cliff Howard didn't need Orv's help, as he overcame Gary Stockeland for first. From the reds, Harry Kious did quite a victory dance, as he was the only one to hit the green and also finished second on No. 13.
On No. 13 from the whites, Matt Theodore had the shot-of-the-day, (3 feet, 6 inches) to best that Bassett character. From the golds, Karam took first and Parenti second. From the reds, Weyrauch bested his effort from last week as he took first.