Bullfrogs improve to 6-1 after beating Ripon Christian, Johansen at tournament

ESCALON – Even though the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team got handed their first loss of the season, the Bullfrogs won two of three games at the 44th Annual Escalon Lions Club Girls Basketball Invitational Tournament.
After losing to Riverbank to start the tournament, Bret Harte rebounded with convincing victories over Ripon Christian and Johansen. While the Bullfrogs would have liked to have had the opportunity to play for third place, winning two of three games isn’t something they are complaining about.
“Obviously it’s good that we are winning our games,” Bret Harte senior Jaycee Davey said. “The loss still hurts, but it’s good because we are learning from it and we are competing against these bigger teams, who we haven’t been able to compete with before in the past. It’s showing our improvement.”
On Thursday afternoon, Bret Harte beat Ripon Christian 50-18. The Bullfrogs scored 14 times in the first quarter and followed that with nine points in the second, 18 in the third and nine in the fourth. Bret Harte held Ripon Christian to three points in the first quarter, nine in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.
“We played really well and it was good to bounce back after the loss,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “It wasn’t bad at all.”
Sophomore Chase Silva led Bret Harte in scoring against Ripon Christian, as she finished the night with 12 points; junior Aariah Fox scored 10; junior CJ DesBouillons scored seven; Davey scored two; Jadyn DeCosta scored three; senior Ally Stoy finished with five points; Kadyn Rolleri scored two; Sophie Bouma scored three; Ashlin Arias finished with two points; and sophomore Makenna Tutthill scored four points in the win.
On Friday night, Bret Harte had no problem beating Johansen 50-30. Fox scored back-to-back baskets to begin the game and Silva scored following a rebound to put Bret Harte up 6-0. The Bullfrogs pushed their lead to 14-8 and ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run with points from Arias, DesBouillons and Bouma.
“Scoring early in the game gives us momentum and gives us some energy and it carries through the night,” Davey said.
Bret Harte led 21-8 heading into the second quarter and after Johansen scored two baskets in a row, the Bullfrogs went on a 9-0 run. During the run, Bret Harte got points from Stoy, Fox and Silva. The half ended with Bret Harte ahead 30-14.
In the second half, Reid wasn’t worried about his team surrendering the lead, so he used the final 16 minutes as a way to shuffle his lineup and see how certain players perform with their teammates.
“I tried to mix up the lineups a little more and get some of the girls who are usually on the bench, together with the starters,” Reid said. “Eventually it’s going to be like that. On offense, we tried to spread the floor, reverse the ball around and get the ball to some of the girls who are not used to getting the ball. It worked out pretty well tonight.”
Bret Harte scored 14 points in the third quarter and DesBouillons was responsible for eight of them. The junior scored two points in the paint, made one free throw and drained a 3-point basket, all in the third quarter.
The Bullfrogs scored just six points in the final eight minutes, with Silva scoring four and Tutthill scoring two. DesBouillons and Fox each finished the night with a team-high 12 points; DeCosta scored three; Silva scored 11; Bouma finished with three points; and Arias and Tutthill each scored two points.
With the win, Bret Harte has been victorious in six of its first seven games.
“It goes to show you that we've got a tight-knit group,” Reid said. “It’s a good group of girls and I enjoy coaching them. They listen and they try all the time and that’s the main thing.”