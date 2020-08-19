Riverdancing combines road, rocks and river in local competition

Flying over fallen trees and roots, and plunging in cool river waters, local athletes danced their best dance while weaving through the curves of the rocky Mokelumne River.
The fifth annual Riverdance Contest, under harsh weather circumstances, brought contestants and riverfolk together for a few hours of rock hopping, swimming and road running.
The endurance sport challenges athletes to traverse various terrains like slick rocks, harsh downstream river currents, and dry pavement. It is similar to the ancient sport of fell dancing that takes place in Scotland and Ireland.
The temperature on Aug. 15 reached over 100 degrees, but that didn’t stop a day of outdoor festivities from happening. The 2020 Riverdance took place on the North Fork of the Mokelumne River off of Highway 26, between Amador and Calaveras counties.
The first place winner was granted $100; second place $50; and first lady $50. However, no ladies were present in the day’s competition.
The course started under the bridge with rock jumping, and then swimming for 100-feet downstream. The first half mile was in the river, on the rocks, and racing along the beaches. Once the cable ties going across the river were in view, then the road running began, which consisted of the last half mile of the course.
The contestants were spaced out every few minutes, and each individual start time was written down. Each contestant wore a black plastic tie around their neck, which would have to be punched through with a tool located a half mile down the river – punching to prove they reached that checkpoint.
The four contestants, Jerry Reynoso, 60, Darian Embrey, 13, Kage Embrey, 11, and Tommy Surginer, 12, all finished in less than 45 minutes.
Reynoso was the first to jump into the water heading downstream. He surpassed the first section of rock hopping and began wading into the water. The next to enter in was Darian Embrey. Rather than rock hopping until he couldn’t, he jumped halfway through the first batch of boulders into the stream.
Tommy Surginer was the third one to partake in the challenge and rock hopped the first 50 yards until trudging downstream in the wading river. Kage Embrey was the last to enter the competition, but the last to start, doesn’t mean last to finish.
Kage Embrey closed in the gap between himself and Surginer after 200 yards. They were head-to-head after the swimming section, where they picked up pace on the south bank of the river.
The first to return was Reynoso with a time of 41 minutes, with no critical injuries, and placed last in the overall standings.
Darian Embrey finished the mile with a time of 38 minutes, which granted him second place in the day’s competition. He was awarded the secondplace prize of $50.
Kage Embrey took first place in the riverdance contest with a time of 34 minutes and was awarded the top prize of $100. Surginer took third place with a time of 39 minutes.
The young ones sustained minor injuries.
“Just scratches,” said Darian Embrey. “I almost slipped on that big rock, but made it.”
Second place winner Darian Embrey jumped into the Mokelumne River’s pool close to the bridge to cool off after the race.
"Back in the day, I participated in seven-mile riverdance competitions to come out victorious with times averaging 1 hour 42 minutes," coordinator Joseph Mitchener said.
For five years, Mitchener has coordinated the “wild swimming” competitions in the Amador and Calaveras area. He hopes that one day riverdancing will become an Olympic sport.