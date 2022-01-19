Bret Harte's scoring drought ends in league victory over Amador

After Bret Harte lost to Amador 3-0 on Jan. 13 in Sutter Creek, head coach Jessica Bowman believed that her team would break its scoreless streak against Mother Lode League opponents, and she felt it could come in the rematch with Amador.
Bowman was right.
Not only did the Bullfrogs score four goals, but they also collected their first Mother Lode League victory since Jan. 7, 2020. Bret Harte beat Amador 4-1 Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It was incredible to see the team shine tonight,” Bowman said following the 4-1 win. “I knew on Thursday (Jan. 13 on the road against Amador) that we were capable of beating them. So, to see us completely dominate the field tonight at home was really special to witness.”
Bret Harte senior Kara Schultz scored not only the first two goals of the night, but those were also the first two goals Schultz has scored all season. After Schultz scored twice, freshman Aniela Grycel capped the first half by scoring her first goal of the year. In the second half, Bret Harte got its fourth goal of the night off the foot of junior Rylee McDonald.
“The girls put their whole heart into the game tonight,” Bowman said.
Bret Harte (1-3-1 MLL) will try to keep its good luck rolling, as it takes on Argonaut Thursday in Jackson. Bret Harte and Argonaut played to a 0-0 tie when the two teams met earlier in the league season in Angels Camp.