For the third since 2014, Calaveras' season ends against Ripon

Unfortunately for the Calaveras High School volleyball team, history has repeated itself for the third time.
The previous two meetings between Calaveras and the Ripon Indians was in the second round of the playoffs. And both times ended with a Ripon victory. On Thursday night, Calaveras again met Ripon in the second round of the playoffs and again, for the third since 2014 Ripon ended Calaveras’ championship dreams.
Calaveras went on the road and gave Ripon all it could, but ran out of firepower. No. 3 Ripon beat No. 6 Calaveras in four sets 25-19, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-12 in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs Thursday night in Ripon.
“Tonight was a battle from the very first point,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley said. “The team fought for every point. The team did well by starting fast in each set and starting with a run at the beginning of each set. At moments we struggled on defense and Ripon took advantage of that.”
Kyra Saiers had one kill, 23 assists and 30 digs; Sydney Remus had eight kills, two aces and 13 digs; Sierra Lowry had eight kills, one ace, one dig and three blocks; Madison Clark had four kills and eight digs; Karah Auld had six kills, two aces and four blocks; Laney Koepp had one ace and 15 digs; and Bailie Clark had three kills, and three digs.
Ripon will take on No. 2 Sonora, who beat No. 10 Liberty Ranch 3-0. The Winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 Escalon vs. No. 4 Western Sierra for the division IV championship.
Calaveras finished the season with an overall record of 20-12.
“I am proud of how much the players have grown over the season,” Conley said. “Each game they have progressively gotten better.”