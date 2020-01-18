Shootout in San Andreas goes to Calaveras

Bailie Clark may be a freshman, but Friday night, she played like a four-year varsity starter. In what was as close to being a must-win game for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team as there is, one of the youngest players on the floor acted like a true veteran against the Argonaut Mustangs.
With the game on the line, Clark made shots from the free throw line, as well as going coast-to-coast to give Calaveras the lead for good with a minute to play. Clark scored 15 of her team-high 20 points in the final eight minutes to lead Calaveras to a 67-64 home victory over Argonaut Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
But while Clark was able to be the hero late in the game, much of the night pointed to being a Calaveras blowout. At one point, Calaveras led by 22, but Argonaut was able to fight back and ended up taking the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Games against Argonaut are never easy and for Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed, Friday night was just another example of the intense rivalry.
“I always am a little hopeful that we could just play well and cruise, but I know that’s not going to be the case against Argonaut,” Malamed said following the three-point victory. “These Argonaut games are battles. Their girls play hard from start to finish and are very aggressive. As much as I’d like to relax on the bench and enjoy a nice, easy win, I knew it wasn’t coming.”
Bailie Clark wasn’t the only Calaveras freshman to rise to the occasion against the powerful Mustang squad. In her first home Mother Lode League game, Brooke Nordahl didn’t seem to have any jitters. Nordahl scored nine points in the opening period to give her team some early momentum. With Nordahl making baskets, sophomore Madison Clark intercepted passes. Madison Clark recorded five steals in the first quarter to frustrate the Argonaut offense. At the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras led 16-7.
“It was a huge confidence booster to start off early with a strong effort and intensity, because that helps us carry it with us the rest of the game,” Calaveras senior Muriel Strange said.
Junior LoLo Wyllie drained a 3-point basket to begin the second quarter and following an Argonaut field goal, Calaveras went on a 9-0 run with points from Bailie Clark, Strange and another basket from Wyllie to go ahead 28-9.
Argonaut (16-4, 1-1 MLL) ended the run with a 3-point basket, but Calaveras responded with points from junior Kaylee Dickey, Strange and Madison Clark. While Calaveras was adding to its lead, it was also adding up the fouls. A number of players found themselves in early foul trouble, which made coaching a little more difficult.
“It impacted our rotation and who we wanted on the floor,” Malamed said. “A lot of players were able to step up and play a lot of different roles and fill those gaps. It really impacts how you manage the game going forward, but we found a way to pull through.”
Argonaut’s offense started to click a little more in the second quarter, but Calaveras still had a commanding 38-24 halftime lead. But even with a 14-point advantage, Bailie Clark knew it wasn’t time to start thinking they had the game in the bag.
“I knew that Argonaut could come back and that we needed to keep pushing hard,” she said.
Once the second half began, Argonaut slowly started to chip away at the Calaveras lead. It didn’t come all at once, but over time the deficit started to get smaller and smaller. Calaveras’ lead was 44-35 with 1:32 to play in the third quarter when Madison Clark hit a jumper from the elbow and Strange scored in the paint to push the lead back to 13. Argonaut added three free throws before the end of the quarter and heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras led 48-38.
Keeping the lead was just one of Calaveras’ concerns. The other was keeping players on the floor as the fouls began to pile up. For those Calaveras players who were not in foul trouble, they knew they had to be a little more aggressive so that nobody would foul out.
“I had to help out a little bit more on defense,” Nordahl said. “Because my teammates had more fouls, I knew that I could be called for a foul and it wouldn't be that bad.”
Calaveras began the fourth quarter with a free throw and field goal from Bailie Clark to put the lead back to 13. Following an Argonaut basket, Nordahl scored and Bailie Clark drained two free throws to extend the lead to 55-40 with seven minutes remaining.
But it was Argonaut’s shooting from downtown that got the Mustangs back into the game. After making a free throw, Argonaut drained two 3-point baskets to cut Calaveras’ lead to nine with five minutes left. Strange scored in the paint to push the lead back to double digits. Strange had a strong game, scoring 11 points with eight rebounds and collecting two steals.
“She was huge for us tonight,” Malamed said. “We’ve been rotating starters a lot based on who we are playing and how we want to play, and today we knew we needed her in the middle of our defense and we needed her to hit the boards. She was just phenomenal and was battling and did a great job rebounding. And she also finished really well and put some big points up there for us.”
In the final eight minutes of the game, Argonaut made six shots from behind the arc, which helped give the Mustangs a 61-59 lead with 1:32 left to play. Argonaut outscored Calaveras 40-29 in the second half and 26-19 in the fourth quarter.
“The momentum was definitely down in the fourth quarter, but it was crucial for us to stay together as a team and keep pushing through it,” Strange said.
Down by two, Bailie Clark made one free throw. Then, with the pressure on, she pulled down a rebound and went coast-to-coast for the basket and the lead. But it was Bailie Clark’s free throw shooting that helped seal the deal for Calaveras. Bailie Clark made nine free throws in the fourth quarter, including three in the final 15 seconds to help give Calaveras the win.
“I was nervous,” she said about being at the free throw line. “My free throws haven’t been falling and I just needed to have confidence in myself and put them in.”
Bailie Clark finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals; Nordahl had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals; Madison Clark had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and six steals; and Wyllie had eight points, two rebounds and one steal.
With the win, Calaveras (11-6, 1-1 Mother Lode League) is back in the league title chase. After losing to Sonora by six on Tuesday, Friday’s win is exactly what was needed. With a win over Argonaut, a league championship still remains the ultimate goal.
“It’s a lofty goal, but we wanna shoot for lofty goals,” Malamed said. “If you fall short, so what, but don’t let the fear of not getting it, hold you back from going for it. We are trying to go for it and this win got us back on track to do that.”