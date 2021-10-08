Familiarity with Buffaloes doesn't help Bullfrogs

There were no secrets between Bret Harte and Amador. The two water polo squads had previously met twice in the pool for friendly scrimmages before the Mother Lode League season began.
In those two games, both teams got a good look at what the other had to offer. So, when the two teams met Thursday night in an official league match, there were really no surprises between the two.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly, was that his team was unable to capture a victory. Bret Harte lost its first league game of the season after being defeated by the Buffaloes 11-8 Thursday evening in Angels Camp.
When asked after the game if it was an advantage or disadvantage that his squad had already squared off with Amador twice before, Kelly said, “Before the game, I would have thought it was an advantage, but today, they just outswam us. During the scrimmages, the focus was a little bit different. Their coaches, being the sportsmen that they are; we both agreed to make sure everybody got into the game. So, we were going for the win as much as we could today and they just outswam us today. We played our best and we have no excuses other than we were beaten by a better team today.”
Amador struck early for the first points in the game, but Bret Harte’s Noah Cardiel scored with 6:17 to play in the first quarter to tie the game 1-1. Amador then went on to score four unanswered goals to take a 5-1 lead.
Trailing by four in the second quarter, the Bullfrogs got a goal from Gyver Crawford to stop Amador’s scoring run. The Buffaloes scored once more to again lead the Bullfrogs by four, and that goal came with 4:07 to play in the opening half.
Bret Harte ended the half by going on a 3-0 run with one goal from Crawford and back-to-back goals from Xander Dodds. Following the 3-0 run, Bret Harte trailed Amador 6-5 at the end of the first half.
Kelly was not surprised that his team was able to battle back and cut the deficit to just one.
“That’s the strength of these guys,” Kelly said. “As I’ve said before, about half of our team are freshmen, most of which had never seen a water polo game before they showed up here. These guys are fighting the fight here. They understand the game and are understanding the technique. Now, we just need a little bit of maturity, a little bit of fitness and a little bit of hydration, so we don’t keep cramping and I think we’ll be good.”
The momentum that Bret Harte gained late in the second quarter was taken away with consecutive goals from Amador to begin the third period. Trailing by three, Cardiel scored after grabbing a rebound and then added another goal with an assist from Dodds and once again, the Bullfrogs were only down by one.
But following the two Bret Harte goals, Amador scored three unanswered goals, which included scoring once in the fourth quarter. Down by four, Bret Harte got a goal from Cardiel with 4:50 to play, but that would be the final time either team got a shot past a goalie.
Amador’s defense made life difficult for Bret Harte in the final quarter and the Bullfrogs were visibly frustrated when a shot would miss its mark or be blocked.
“One of the hallmarks of a good athlete is to be able to move along and leave things in the rearview mirror,” Kelly said. “If you get frustrated and think a call isn’t going your way, there really is nothing you can do about it going forward other than forgetting about it and trying to do better. A few of our guys did get frustrated and we’ll continue to work on that.”
Although it’s only Bret Harte’s first league loss of the season, it could mean a lot more in a few weeks. The Mother Lode League will be sending two teams to the playoffs and it’s assumed that the powerhouse of the league—Sonora—will take one of the slots. That means the other slot is between Amador and Bret Harte, with Calaveras already falling to both squads, though Calaveras technically still has a shot at the postseason.
Kelly knows how big each loss is and hopes that Thursday’s defeat won’t be what potentially keeps the Bullfrogs from reaching the playoffs.
“When there are a limited number of games, every game has a much greater significance than if we had a 20-game season,” Kelly said. “It would be great to put the playoffs in our pocket sooner than later. There’s one team that might be a little bit down the line from us and one team that is certainly ahead of us. These are the guys (Amador) that we have to beat to get into the playoffs and they realize that as well and that’s what makes it fun to play against these guys.”