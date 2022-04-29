Weidmann earns medalist honors in Bret Harte's 12th win of the season

The Bret Harte High School golf team continues to play solid golf as the end of the Mother Lode League season approaches. The Bullfrogs won their 12th match of the season by beating the Amador Buffaloes 216-300 Thursday afternoon at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.
Bullfrog Freshman Eli Weidmann earned medalist honors by shooting a 38; Chance Herndon was right behind with a 41; Jakob Bouma shot a 44; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 45; and Xander Buteau carded a 48.
The victory is Bret Harte’s fifth in a row and keeps the Bullfrogs at the top of the league standings with only one match remaining. Bret Harte will have a big match on May 3 against the Argonaut Mustangs, who are right behind Bret Harte in second place. Bret Harte will then take part in the Mother Lode League tournament on May 5 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.