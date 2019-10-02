Calaveras netters continue to climb in standings

After Calaveras High School’s volleyball team defeated the Sonora Wildcats in three sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) on Sept. 26 in San Andreas, head coach Mike Koepp let it be known that handing Sonora its first Mother Lode League loss of the season would mean nothing if his team didn’t come out and win the next one.
Well, even though it took five sets, Calaveras backed up its upset victory over Sonora with a 3-2 (20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10) win over the Summerville Bears. Calaveras and Summerville entered Tuesday night’s game in a tie for second place in the MLL and now, that spot belongs to only Calaveras.
In the 3-2 win over Summerville, Calaveras junior Ava Saiers had 23 assists and 11 kills; Jenna Brotherton had 11 kills, 16 digs and 20 serve receptions; Kyllie Remus had 19 assists and 10 kills; Keelie Koepp had 29 digs, 36 serve receptions and three aces; and junior Alyssa Wyllie was 13 for 13 serving with one ace.
“We are playing with a lot of energy, effort and more confidence,” Mike Koepp said.
Calaveras (12-7, 6-2 MLL) trails Sonora by only one game in the standings. Calaveras next faces Argonaut Thursday in Jackson.