Kaela Dishion earns national recognition
Stanislaus State Athletic Department/Courtesy photo

Kaela Dishion may soon need to invest in a larger trophy case, as she recently earned another remarkable accomplishment. Shortly after being named as the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s cross country runner of the week award winner, the former Bret Harte graduate and current California State University, Stanislaus runner earned national recognition.

Dishion, who is also a defending CCAA individual champion, was named as the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II National Athlete of the Week. Dishion was given the award on Sept. 12. Dishion is the first Stanislaus State cross country athlete to receive the award.

