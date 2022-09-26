Kaela Dishion earns national recognition

Kaela Dishion may soon need to invest in a larger trophy case, as she recently earned another remarkable accomplishment. Shortly after being named as the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s cross country runner of the week award winner, the former Bret Harte graduate and current California State University, Stanislaus runner earned national recognition.
Dishion, who is also a defending CCAA individual champion, was named as the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II National Athlete of the Week. Dishion was given the award on Sept. 12. Dishion is the first Stanislaus State cross country athlete to receive the award.
“This is the first time in school history a cross country athlete has been National Athlete of the Week, so in our eyes, it’s a good achievement,” Stanislaus State head coach Darren Holman said.
And as if Dishion had something to prove after receiving the national award, the Stanislaus State senior had another outstanding showing, this time at the Cougar Challenge at California State University, San Marcos. Dishion placed first overall in the 6K run of 20:48.3. Former Calaveras High School runner and current Stanislaus State sophomore Katarina Borchin finished in 23:21.4.
The success that Dishion is running to during her senior year comes as no surprise to Holman.
“Kaela is much stronger than last year, and the main reason is she was able to train all summer getting ready for this season,” Holman said. “This was very different from the year before when she had not trained hard for 18 months during Covid. Having coached Kaela for many years, I feel this season will be her best by far and we will start to see how much talent she truly has.”