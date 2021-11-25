Tie game: An abundance of shots only results in one goal for Bullfrogs

When it came to taking shots at the goal, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had no issues. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, only one time did the ball find the back of the net.
Bret Harte and the Millennium Falcons played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It’s really tough,” Bret Harte’s JB Pryor said about taking so many shots and only finishing the night with one goal. “I think we just need to practice more on shooting and putting the ball into the back of the net, so that when we have these opportunities, we can put them in there. We should have won this game because of the shots we took.”
While the Bret Harte players may have been disappointed walking off their home field without a victory, head coach Jeff Gouveia was proud of the way his team played against a quality opponent on a cold November night.
“I could not be more pleased with the constant effort from only 12 men here for the entire 80 minutes,” Gouveia said. “It was just outstanding.”
The Bullfrogs and Falcons were unable to put anything on the scoreboard in the opening 40 minutes. During halftime, Gouveia told his players that he wanted to see a goal in the first five minutes of the second half. That goal came, but it was off the foot of a Millennium player. A quick breakaway ended with a Falcon goal and with 37:40 to play in the game, Bret Harte trailed 1-0.
Bret Harte continued to take shots at the Millennium goal and got nothing in return. But with 23:23 to play, Bret Harte’s luck finally changed.
Senior Bullfrog Matthew Barajas sent a corner kick flying into the box. In the large group of players was junior Bullfrog Angel Zamudio, who headed the ball not once, but twice. His second header went past the Falcon goalie and tied the game at 1-1.
“I had an open lane and I was able to head it twice, back-to-back,” Zamudio said. “I’m lucky I got the opportunity to get that goal.”
As time ticked down, the Bullfrogs had a number of chances to take the lead, but their shots were just slightly off the mark. With only seconds left, Barajas was awarded a free kick around the 20-yard line. His shot, like the many that came before it, was just off the target and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
“We must have had 30 shots in the second half and somehow could not convert any of them,” Gouveia said. “There’s very little I could do to be critical of these guys. It was 80 minutes of superior soccer.”
When Gouveia was asked if it’s hard to finish a game in a tie, the coach said, “Soccer is a game where sometimes you come out on top, sometimes you don't and sometimes you tie. And there are not a lot of games in the world where you finish the game with a tie. Part of the game of soccer is accepting it when you tie.”
Bret Harte (1-1-1) may have ended its week with a tie, but it started its week with a win. On Monday, the Bullfrogs beat Stone Ridge Christian 3-2 in Angels Camp. Junior Ezra Radabaugh scored two times, while sophomore Liam Gouveia added the other goal in Bret Harte’s victory.