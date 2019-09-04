Athlete of the Week: Emma Canepa

Emma Canepa is the only upperclassman on Bret Harte High School golf team and she’s been playing like the senior leader she set out to be. After Bret Harte’s first three matches, Canepa earned medalist honors in two of them.
“I feel really good about the week,” Canepa said. “One of my goals was to beat everybody and I’ve now done that twice this year. I was ahead of the girls from Ripon until the last two holes and then I got a seven and everything went out the window. But I can definitely beat her.”
Canepa began the season by shooting a 39 in a 211-215 victory over Waterford. The next day didn’t go as well, as she shot a 41 in a 147-218 loss to Ripon. Canepa finished the week by again recording a match low, this time of 48 in a heartbreaking 259-260 home loss to the Summerville Bears.
Even though Bret Harte lost the final two matches of the week, Canepa was pleased that her team began the season with a victory.
“It was really nice,” Canepa said about beating Waterford. “When we got back into the van we were like, ‘Technically, we are now 17-0,’ because nobody had beaten us last year.”