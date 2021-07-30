Championships, rivalries and fun in 1991

There’s no question that 1991 was an historic year. Thirty years ago, the World Wide Web was launched to the public and Microsoft.com went online. Thirty years ago, 54 tornadoes swept across six states in one day. And 30 years ago, salsa sales surpassed ketchup sales for the first time.
Just 30 years ago, you could watch “Murphy Brown” while eating Beefaroni and sip on a Hi-C fruit drink. Thirty years ago, Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested after the remains of 11 men and boys were found in his Wisconsin apartment. The average cost of a new house was $120,000, while the average income was $29,430. And Freddie Mercury, Michael Landon, Miles Davis, Dr. Seuss and Redd Foxx died in 1991.
Now, let’s go back 30 years and look at what took place in the world of Calaveras County sports.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL – When the calendar turned to 1991, Calaveras, under head coach Les Helsley, beat Wood 81-46 with 19 points from John Schmidt, 17 from Randy Stevens and 14 from Nathaniel Allen. In the league opener, Calaveras beat Argonaut 56-35. Schmidt scored 17 in the win. Calaveras then lost to Summerville 78-66 and fell to Linden 67-60. Calaveras ended the first half of league with a 78-70 win over Bret Harte and lost to Amador 82-80. In the win over Bret Harte, Allen scored 22, Iran La Vasseur scored 13, Schmidt added 12, Randy Stevens scored 11 and Tom Hess finished with 10 points. Calaveras suffered a tough two-point loss to Amador, falling 82-80.
Calaveras began the second half of league play with an 89-66 win over Argonaut, but lost again to Summerville 71-57. The Summerville loss was during the winter homecoming game and Linette Toschi was crowned the winter homecoming queen. Calaveras bounced back with 27 points from Schmidt in a 69-39 win against Linden. Calaveras couldn’t beat Bret Harte for a second time and fell 69-60. Allen led his squad with 18 points. Calaveras finished league play with a 5-5 record after Schmidt scored 32 in an 83-58 win over Amador. Daimon Piere scored 20 in the lopsided victory. In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras took on Center and lost 70-60. Allen and Schmidt ended the year on the all-league team.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – Calaveras started 1991 with a 48-26 win over Wood. Shireen Zahniser led the team with 22 points, while Bonnie Kelly scored 11. Barbara Bicocca’s squad held on for a 45-43 win over Argonaut to start the MLL season. Zahniser scored 21 and Sharlee Davis added seven in the win. Calaveras got blasted by Summerville 79-33, but rebounded to beat Linden 44-30. Calaveras ended the first half of MLL play with a 54-51 overtime loss to Bret Harte and then a 47-45 loss to Amador. Against Bret Harte, Zahniser scored 15, followed by Kelly with 11 and Davis with 10. The back-to-back losses pushed Calaveras’ league record to 2-3.
Calaveras lost to Argonaut 51-47 to start the second round of league play. Zahniser and Kelly scored 15 and 12 points respectively. The defeat was followed by a 66-54 loss to Summerville. Calaveras snapped its four-game losing streak with a 61-43 victory over Linden. Zahniser scored 22 and Kelly followed with 15. The good feelings didn’t last, as Calaveras lost to rival Bret Harte 49-44. Zahniser led her team with 18 points. The season ended with Calaveras falling to Amador 60-43. Calaveras posted a 3-7 league record and at the conclusion of the season, Bicocca stepped down as head coach. Zahniser and Kelly were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL – Early in January 1991, Bret Harte lost to Escalon 59-51 behind 27 points from senior Roger Root. The league opener didn’t go as planned for the Bullfrogs, who fell to Amador 70-67, even with 16 points from Ken Vossler and Steve Davis netted 15. The Bullfrogs topped Argonaut 71-56 with 16 points from Vossler and 14 from Scott Soracco, but then lost to Summerville 66-51. In a 78-70 loss to Calaveras, Gabe Melendez scored 17 points, while Vossler scored 14, Root added 12 and Davis finished with 11. Bret Harte capped the first half of league play with a 67-53 win over Linden, with Root and Vossler each scoring 17 points.
The Bullfrogs beat Amador 86-70 and then Argonaut 73-61 in the first two games of the second half of league play, which pushed their league record to 4-3. Bret Harte fell to .500 in the league standings with a tough 87-74 road loss to Summerville. Davis led Rich Cathcart’s team with 18 and Melendez put in 15. Bret Harte got revenge against Calaveras with a 69-60 win, which pushed the Bullfrog MLL record to 5-4 and 16-10 overall. Vossler scored 22, while Davis and Root each added 16. The Bullfrogs capped league play with an 81-68 win over Linden to clinch second in the MLL. Vossler finished with 39 points. The playoffs began with Bret Harte taking on Vanden and lost 87-59. Vossler, Davis and Root were all-league players.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – The Bullfrogs tipped off 1991 with a 54-38 home win over Escalon and then lost to East Union 59-36, but started league action off with a 54-37 win over Amador. The Bullfrogs lost to Summerville 66-40 with Amy Jirka scoring 18 points. Bret Harte was able to pick up a 42-36 win over Argonaut, with Debbie Segale and Misty Molin each scoring 12 points. Bret Harte got an important 54-51 overtime victory over Calaveras. In the come-from-behind victory, Stacy Pack scored a team-high 12 points. The Bullfrogs ended the first half of league play with a 50-36 win over Linden to push their MLL record to 4-1.
Bret Harte lost to Amador and Argonaut to begin the second portion of league play, which dropped the Bullfrog’s record to 4-3 in league play. In a low-scoring contest, Bret Harte fell to Summerville 48-35, despite 10 points from Segale and eight from Pack. The Bullfrogs kept their playoff hopes alive with a 49-44 win over Calaveras. Pack had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Kari Guggenmos added 10 points and 13 boards. The regular season ended with Bret Harte beating Linden 50-29 behind 12 points from Kellie Cathcart and nine from Jacqueline Brodie. Bret Harte finished league play 6-4, which was good enough for third place. In the opening round of the playoffs, Bret Harte lost to Golden Sierra 55-52. Cathcart, Segale and Pack were all-league players.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING – Calaveras began 1991 by taking first at the Oakmont Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament. Rico Molina and Shane Baptista went 5-0, while Cliff Thomas, Wayne Becker, Travis Fama, Shawn Pompella and Ryan Wartena went 4-1. Calaveras took care of Bret Harte in league action, 40-22. Picking up wins for Calaveras were Molina, Chip Moreno, Fama, Phillip Bartlett, Pompella, Ryan Wartena, Matt Newton and Brian Lowry. At the Gordon Hay Wrestling Tournament, Calaveras took first with 155.5 points and got first-place finishes from Moreno and Fama. Calaveras won its sixth straight Mother Lode League title by taking first at the MLL tournament. Molina, Moreno, Pompella and Newton ended with first-place finishes. Calaveras was unable to capture a section title in 1991.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING – The Bullfrogs took second at the John Provart Wrestling Tournament to begin 1991. Tony Marconado was selected as the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler. Bret Harte got first-place finishes from Josh O’Geen and Marconado. The Bullfrogs lost 40-22 in a tough battle with Calaveras. Picking up victories for Bret Harte were John Castle, O’Geen, Micah Rolleri, Jason Marez and Billy Sundling. Bret Harte placed second at the MLL tournament, only finishing behind Calaveras. Castle, Rolleri, Marconado and Larry Van Nata all placed first.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL – Improving on a 3-18 record from the previous year was the main goal for Calaveras’ baseball team. Returning to the diamond was Bryan Young, Randy Stevens, Dan Duvall, Jeremy Sweet, Scott Carney and Brent Boitano. Calaveras lost a couple of close games early, which included a 1-0 defeat to Escalon and a 2-1 loss to Franklin. In the league opener, Calaveras lost to Argonaut 5-3. Calaveras smashed Linden 18-4 for its first league win. Young went 2 for 3 with a home run and picked up the win on the hill and Blue Hunt went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and drove in two.
Calaveras played Summerville to an 8-8 tie and then lost by one to Amador 6-5. Against Bret Harte, Young hit two home runs and knocked in three, while Stevens went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead Calaveras to a 7-4 win. Calaveras then came from behind to beat Summerville 4-3. The wins continued, as Calaveras beat Argonaut 4-2, as Young struck out 13 in the win. Calaveras made it four in a row with a 6-1 win over Amador. The league record improved to 5-1 after a 6-3 win over Linden, which featured home runs by Tony Kancianich and Young. Calaveras handed Linden a 15-8 loss to stay in the hunt for a league title. Calaveras took sole possession of first with a 7-6 home victory over Argonaut.
Calaveras clinched a playoff spot with a win over Summerville and then won its 10th straight by beating Bret Harte 15-8. Calaveras clinched its first league title since 1973 with an 11-4 win over Amador. In the opening round of the playoffs, the MLL champs took on Modesto Christian and lost 14-8. Young was the MVP and co-Most Outstanding Player. Head coach Barry Johnson was the Coach of the Year and Stevens, Gary Hunt, Kancianich, John Williams and Paul Aguirre were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL – If the Bullfrogs were going to shake off a 2-13 1990 MLL season, they would lean on the big bats of Ian Taerea, J.R. St. Peter, Ryan Pryor and Roger Root. League action did not start on the right note, as Bret Harte lost to Amador 14-1. The Bullfrogs collected 17 hits in a 14-7 win over Summerville. Matt Blodgett, Pryor, Mark Strange, Eric Burnett and Taerea all recorded multiple hits. In their first matchup against Calaveras, Bret Harte lost 7-4. The Bullfrogs then fell to Argonaut 8-4. Pryor had two doubles and three RBIs in a 9-4 loss to Linden.
After a 7-2 loss to Amador and an 8-6 loss to Summerville, Bret Harte got its first win by beating Amador 9-5 for its second league win of the year. The wins were hard to find late in the season, as Bret Harte later lost to Calaveras 15-8. Bret Harte ended the year with an 8-5 win over Summerville. Bret Harte’s lone all-league player was Ian Taerea.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL – Calaveras was eyeing a Mother Lode League title and was hoping Peggy Weikum could do enough in the circle and Shawndee Burch could swing her mighty bat well enough to lead their squad to the championship. After rainouts washed away much of the preseason, Calaveras lost to Argonaut 19-6 to start league play and then lost to Linden 11-0. Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 5-2 in a county clash. Weikum went the distance in the circle, allowing just five hits. The loss was followed by an 11-2 defeat to Summerville. Calaveras got its first win by beating Argonaut 6-3, but then were knocked off by Amador 5-1.
After being embarrassed by Linden in a 20-1 defeat, Calaveras responded with a 7-5 victory over the Lions. Late in the year, Calaveras beat Bret Harte 8-4. Tiffany Grimes pitched all seven innings, while Christy Beard and Amy Whittaker each smacked two hits. Calaveras lost its final game of the year 15-5 to Amador. April Williamson went 2 for 2 with a double and scored three times. Calaveras finished the league season 3-8 and Wendy Winested was an all-league player.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL – Under head coach Bill Hutchinson, Bret Harte hoped that Jara Young, Jenna Pascual, Jill Etheridge, Kendra Grover, Paula Silva, Kellie Cathcart, Deana Toney and Candy Hill would help the Bullfrogs improve from a 4-11 1990 league record. Bret Harte picked up a 5-2 victory over Calaveras. Cathcart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Keola Kaua, Kendra Grover and Phillips all singled. Against Argonaut, Young threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 shutout. Cathcart got the only RBI and Young stole home for the other Bret Harte run. Young then went on to strikeout 14 Linden hitters in a 5-2 victory, which pushed Bret Harte to 3-1 in league play.
Bret Harte fell to 3-2 in the standings after a 13-3 loss to Amador. Cathcart went 2 for 5 with a single and a double, while Young gathered two hits. Late in the season, Bret Harte suffered a tough 8-4 loss to Calaveras. Bret Harte finished the year 3-8 and Young and Cathcart were all-league members.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ GOLF – Calaveras’ golf team started 1991 with a 236-242 win over Linden. Nathaniel Allen shot a 41, followed by 46 from both Don Hollingsworth and Josh Redfern. Calaveras then took second in a tri-meet with Summerville and Bret Harte. Calaveras got revenge against Summerville by beating the Bears 218-223, but then lost to Linden 231-252. In the first head-to-head matchup of the season, Calaveras beat Bret Harte 211-277. Greg Jones shot a 38 in the win. Calaveras then beat Bret Harte and Linden in another tri-meet. Calaveras finished the season with Brian Aberham and Nate Allen as all-league members.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ GOLF – In the league opener, Bret Harte lost to Summerville and Calaveras in a tri-meet. Summerville took first (224), followed by Calaveras (227) and Bret Harte (282). The Bullfrogs then lost to Linden 215-288. Paulo Swart led Bret Harte with a 52, while Ike Bailey shot a 54 and Chuck Acosta carded a 57. Bret Harte got into the win column with a 179-214 win over Summerville. Chris Carlton’s 37 and Jamie Yarnell’s 39 led the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte was then handed a 211-277 loss by Calaveras. Bret Harte finished the season with JB Yarnell as an all-league golfer.
CALAVERAS TENNIS – Returning to the tennis courts in 1991 for Calaveras was Claudette Eberle, Mindy Miller and Dan Baltazor, and the trio was joined by James Nichols, Ben Kern, Bryan Wilke, Jon Parker and Denise Hosford. Calaveras began the season with a 3-2 win over Escalon. Calaveras fell to Bret Harte 4-1 in the league opener, with the only win coming from James Nicholas. Calaveras then beat Argonaut 3-2. Calaveras couldn’t find an answer to Bret Harte and again lost, this time 3-2. Nichols and Ben Kern won in boys’ doubles. Calaveras improved to 2-2 in league play with a 3-2 win over Argonaut. Calaveras got its third win by beating Argonaut 3-2. After a loss to Bret Harte, Calaveras’ season ended with a record of 3-9. The doubles team of Kern and Nichols won league titles by beating Bret Harte’s Anthony Armstrong and Marcus Stricklin. Eberle was an all-league player.
BRET HARTE TENNIS – The Bullfrogs were looking to build off a 1990 season that ended 8-4 in league play. Returning to the courts were Marcus Stricklin, Anthony Armstrong, Jen Stevens, Heidi Wahlman and Jenny Leedy, who were also joined by Mark Airola, Dennis Morrisroe and James Markoe. The 1991 season began with a 4-1 loss to Riverbank. Bret Harte began the league season by beating Calaveras 4-1. Wahlman and Armstrong won in mixed doubles, while Stevens won in singles competition and Airola and Stricklin took care of the boys’ doubles. The Bullfrogs then lost a close match to Amador 3-2.
Bret Harte again beat Calaveras, this time 3-2. James Markoe and Jenny Leedy picked up individual wins for the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte improved to 6-5 with a 4-1 win over Calaveras. The doubles duo of Armstrong and Stricklin, along with Heidi Wahlman and James Markoe, and Jen Stevens and Elicia James are all doubles teams who qualified for section play. Wahlman and Stricklin were named to the all-league team.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING – Calaveras felt good about its chances in the Valley Oak League and much of that confidence was because of swimmers Richard Lockey, Cecily Kolb, Tina Friday and Desiree McKinnon. In the VOL opener, Calaveras’ girls won 89-72 and the boys lost 70-52. The girls were led by Friday and Lorissa Sharp, who won two events each. For the boys, Mike Hamilton won the 100 and 200 freestyle competitions, while Greg Madden set a school record in the 200 medley with a time of 2:39.21. Later in the season, Madden set a school record in the 100 freestyle.
At the VOL championship, Calaveras finished ahead of both Ceres and East Union. Friday finished third in both the 50 and 500 freestyle, and destroyed the school record in the 500 freestyle by finishing in 6:20. Madden set a school record in the 100 breaststroke and qualified for the section championship in that event.
CALAVERAS TRACK – The fourth annual Redskin Invitational Track and Field Meet was held in San Andreas. Calaveras’ Darrell Doby placed first in the 200- and 400-meter race and sixth in the 100-meter dash. At the Sacramento Meet of Champions, Tom Hess took first in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 6.25 inches. Calaveras’ girls’ track team won the 1991 MLL championship and Kristy Flaherty was the co-Outstanding Female Athlete, as she was victorious in the 400-, 800- and 1600-meter races. Becky Elwood won the discus throw and set a school record with a toss of 123 feet, 4 inches. Hess and Elwood advanced to the section finals after a strong showing at the subsections but did not qualify for the state finals.
BRET HARTE TRACK – The beginning of the season didn’t start off on a happy note for Bret Harte, as longtime head football and track coach Hal Clements was asked to resign at the direction of the school’s board of trustees. The track team wrote a letter later published in the Calaveras Enterprise expressing their desire to have Clements return as their coach. The letter ended by saying, “Your loyalty and love of track has meant a lot to us and we want you back.” The letter was endorsed by 20 members of the track team.
At the MLL finals, Bret Harte’s Jason Quadratto won the gold in both shot put and discus and was named the Outstanding Varsity Field Athlete. Brian Singleton, Jason Brown and Steve Davis took the first three places in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Quadratto, Davis, Brown and Singleton moved on following strong showings at the subsection trials. Singleton then qualified for the state championship.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL – Calaveras entered the 1991 season as three-time defending MLL champions. And with Travis Fama running the ball and quarterback Brent Boitano throwing, Calaveras was the favorite to win the title for the fourth year in a row. Calaveras began the season with a 19-14 win over Hughson. Fama rushed for 217 yards on 26 carries, which included a 67-yard score; one of his three touchdowns on the night. Calaveras then knocked off Folsom 26-6. Paul Aguirre rushed for 102 yards and one score of 31 yards. Boitano threw a touchdown to Tom Hess in the win. Calaveras blasted Le Grand 40-0 with two touchdown passes from Boitano, a 58- and 45-yard scoring run from Fama and two rushing touchdowns from Aguirre. After the win, Calaveras was ranked as the No. 1 team in California in the Class A Division. Calaveras improved to 4-0 after a 35-13 win over Quincy. Fama rushed for 193 yards and Aguirre netted 112 yards and four scores.
In the league opener, Calaveras suffered a shocking road defeat at the hands of Summerville. Calaveras lost 31-13, which made the chances of winning another league title much more difficult. Calaveras bounced back with a 36-0 shutout of Linden. The following week Calaveras beat Amador 18-0 in the wind and rain. After six road games in a row, Calaveras returned home for homecoming night and beat Argonaut 49-8. Aguirre, Ken Vaughn, Scott Carney, Sean Newby, Boitano and Cheo Saelee all scored touchdowns and Yvonne Sparks was crowned as queen. Calaveras clinched second place with a 27-7 home win over Bret Harte. But with 2:17 left to play, the game was called after fights broke out between the two teams.
Calaveras clobbered Modesto Christian 43-3 in the first round of the playoffs. Aguirre, Hess, Fama, Vaughn and Enos all found the end zone. Calaveras then beat Escalon 33-28 behind 169 passing yards and four total touchdowns by Boitano. Calaveras lost in the section championship game to Hughson 34-14.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL – Rich Cathcart took over as head coach in 1991 after former coach Hal Clements resigned in the spring. Bret Harte only won one game in 1990, but had a strong returning squad, which included fullback and linebacker Shawn Fuller. The Bullfrogs dropped their opening game 13-6 to Hilmar. Bret Harte’s touchdown came on a 50-yard run by Anthony Eberhardt. The following week, Bret Harte got blanked by Escalon 35-0. The Bullfrogs got their first win by beating Gustine 19-7. David Herrod scored a 30-yard touchdown and blocked a punt in the win. Bret Harte finished the preseason 2-2 following a 28-0 shutout of Le Grand. Fuller rushed for three scores and Eberhardt broke free for a 42-yard score.
In the MLL opener, Bret Harte came from behind to beat Amador 13-7. Ian Taerea and Jason Williams connected for a 59-yard touchdown and Eberhardt scored the winning touchdown on a 12-yard scamper. On homecoming night, Jenny Leedy was crowned queen and Bret Harte beat Argonaut 19-16. The Bullfrogs won their fifth straight game with a 27-6 victory over Linden. Blodgett, Inks and Fuller all recorded touchdown runs and Taerea connected with Williamson through the air for a score. Bret Harte had a chance to knock off undefeated Summerville but fell 3-2 at home. The only score from Bret Harte was a safety. In the final game of the regular season, Bret Harte fell to Calaveras 27-7. Bret Harte took on Escalon in the first round of the playoffs and lost 35-6.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL – Calaveras beat Hughson and then Escalon to begin the 1991 season and with returning players Carlie Johnson, Bonnie Kelly, Debbie Chaddock, Marie Gregg, Shireen Zahniser and April Williamson, more wins were expected. Kelly had seven kills, while Williamson, Gregg and Chaddock all had five serving aces in a 3-0 win over Amador to start league play. Johnson had 10 assists in a 3-0 win over Argonaut. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 4-1 and were led by Kelly and Williamson on the serving line. Calaveras lost its first league match at the hands of Summerville in five sets. Calaveras lost to Linden 3-0 to cap the first half of league play 3-2.
Calaveras tipped Amador 3-1 to begin the second half of league play. Calaveras’ record improved to 5-2 after a 3-0 win over Argonaut. Williamson had one assist, four aces and five kills. Calaveras stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Bret Harte, which included seven aces from Williamson and four kills from Gregg. Calaveras finished the league season 7-3 and took on Hilmar in the opening round of the playoffs and won 3-0, but Calaveras was unable to capture a section title. Kelly was a co-Most Outstanding Player, while Zahniser and Williamson were all-league members.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL – The Bullfrogs started the 1991 season with a win over Escalon and Riverbank and a loss to Sonora. Bret Harte began the league season with a 3-0 loss to Linden. The Bullfrogs got their first league win by beating Amador 3-1. Lydia Schiller had eight kills and Kendra Grover had 10 assists. Bret Harte lost to Calaveras in four sets, 4-1, but bounced back with a 3-2 win over Argonaut. Grover had 42 assists, while Amy Pimintel and Schiller had 24 and 14 kills respectively. Bret Harte finished the first half of the season 3-2 after beating Summerville in four sets. Pimintel had 11 kills in the win over Summerville. The Bullfrogs fell to 3-4 in league play after losing to Linden and Amador in four sets. Bret Harte finished the season 4-6 and had Grover, Pimintel and Schiller as all-league players.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ SOCCER – Calaveras’ soccer program began in 1988 and, each year, it got a little better. Returning in 1991 was Jon Stump, Fred Eschen, Jeremy Sweet, Brain Wilke and Danielle Roberts. The season began with a 6-4 win over Golden Sierra and Stump was responsible for five of the goals. And then Calaveras picked up a 3-2 win over Brookside Christian. Calaveras got handed its first loss, which was 5-4 against Modesto Christian and that was followed by a 5-0 loss to Riverbank.
After going 2-2 in the preseason, Calaveras lost to Summerville 5-0 in the league opener and then fell to Amador, Argonaut, and then 4-0 to Bret Harte. Calaveras got its first league win by beating Linden 2-1 and finished the season with a league record of 1-9. Stump, Marty Miller and Sweet were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ SOCCER – The 1991 season began with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Riverbank. In the MLL opener, Bret Harte beat Argonaut 3-0 with goals from J.R. St. Peter, Ryan Lauterbach and Matt Pryor. The Bullfrogs then beat Linden and Amador, both by a 5-0 score. Bret Harte continued to win and beat Calaveras 4-0. The Bullfrogs beat Summerville 3-1 with goals from Pryor, Lauterbach and Casey O’Steen. A 2-2 tie with Linden pushed Bret Harte’s league record to 6-1-1. Bret Harte then beat Amador 3-1 as Pryor scored twice and St. Peter chipped in for the third goal. Bret Harte reached the playoffs as league champions but lost to Riverbank in the opening round of the playoffs 2-1. Head coach Bill Lauterbach was named the Coach of the Year, while Pryor was the MVP. Ryan Lauterbach, St. Peter, Burnett, Airola and Manuel were all-league players.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY – At the MLL finals, Calaveras’ boys’ team placed second and the girls also finished second overall. Billy Flowers placed fifth, Richard Godin came in ninth, Aaron Gray was 12th overall, while Scott Williams placed 16th and Robert West finished 17th. Katie Landreth was the first Calaveras female to finish and came in fifth. Seventh place went to Terry Anderson, and Jennifer Scranton placed eighth. At the subsection meet, Calaveras’ girls placed third, with Jennifer VerHalen finishing 13th in 20:36. VerHalen and Godin qualified for the state championship meet following a good showing at the section championship. At state, VerHalen finished 30th.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY – There was nothing but good feelings surrounding Bret Harte’s cross country team, as Brian Singleton, Tim Ellis, Amy Davidson, Gretchen Schmauder, Liberty Davis, Christy Hicks, Sarah Beaudreau, Jason Brown, Steve Davis, Anthony Re, Gabe Melendez and Dan Carall were all ready to run. In what was not a surprise, Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ team won the MLL championship. Brown led the boys’ varsity competition, followed by Davis in second, Carall in third and Rea in fourth. Davidson finished nearly two minutes ahead of all other female runners. Schmauder, Davis and Michelle Rodgers placed second, third and fourth respectively. Bret Harte’s boys’ team placed first at the subsection meet, with Jason Brown finishing first overall in 15:34. The girls placed fourth overall.
At the section finals, Bret Harte’s boys’ team placed first overall, while the girls finished second. Jason Brown placed first; Davis placed fifth; Carall placed ninth; Re placed 12th; Melendez placed 16th; and Murphy finished 30th. As for the girls, Schmauder placed fourth; Rogers placed seventh; Davis placed ninth; Davidson placed 11th; and Anna Schulz placed 15th. At state, Bret Harte’s boys’ team finished seventh, while the girls placed 15th. Brown finished ninth overall.
NEXT WEEK
Next week we’ll go back 40 years to 1981.