Youth football season continues with Jr. Reds taking on the Huskies

On Sept. 25, the Calaveras Jr. Reds football program hosted the Hughson Huskies at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras picked up wins in the Jr. novice and JV games, while the varsity took a loss. There was no novice game and Calaveras won via forfeit.
In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras blasted the Huskies 66-0 to push its record to an undefeated 5-0. Running back Carter Lim had a big day, as he rushed for four touchdowns in the blowout win. Quarterback Bryce Botelho rushed for two scores and was also on the receiving end of a touchdown pass, which came from Riley Emerson. Running back Mason Williams rushed for three scores and Luca Varni found the end zone once on the ground. Defensively, Keshod Anderson, Botelho, Lim, Benjamin Montgomery and Emerson led the way for the Jr. Reds.
In the JV game, Calaveras picked up a 25-6 win. Owen Shahan had a 60-yard touchdown, while Titian Grant had a sack and an interception and JR Patolo also scored in the victory.
Calaveras’ varsity lost to Hughson 28-6. The only touchdown for Calaveras came on a 5-yard run from Kodey Paulson. Alcantar Enrique had a strong day running the ball, as he totaled over 100 yards on the ground. Calaveras was able to block two extra points and recovered an onside kick.
Calaveras will take on Waterford at 12:30/2/4/6 p.m., Saturday in Waterford.