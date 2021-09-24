Lion tamers: Bret Harte JV runs for five scores in 33-6 win over Big Valley Christian

MODESTO – Sometimes in a fight, being the first to take a big hit can often be a wake-up call the fighter needs. The same can be said for football.
The Bret Harte High School JV football team was coming off a game where they didn’t take any major hits in a 41-0 win over Millennium. That wasn’t the case against Big Valley Christian.
The Bullfrogs fell behind early on a big touchdown pass and had to regroup, or perhaps surrender more big plays. After taking that initial hit, Bret Harte picked itself up and delivered a knockout punch in the form of 33 unanswered points in a 33-6 victory over Big Valley Christian Friday night in Modesto.
“We showed up not ready to play,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “We melted down a little bit in the first half and with Big Valley Christian getting that score, it let us know that we are not unstoppable and that we have to play hard. It was a good wake-up call for us.”
Bret Harte entered Friday’s game with a perfect 3-0 record and had outscored its opponents 121-20. With that being the case, it was a bit of a shock to the Bullfrog sideline when with 4:06 to play in the first quarter, the Lions connected for a 68-yard touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead.
The Bullfrogs were unable to find the end zone in the opening 10 minutes, but just 120 seconds into the second quarter, Bret Harte got on the board. Quarterback Dylan Knick called his own number and scored on a 7-yard keeper right up the middle of the field for Bret Harte’s first touchdown of the night. The PAT was blocked and the score stayed at 6-6.
After giving up the long touchdown, Bret Harte’s defense settled down and didn’t allow any more big plays the rest of the evening. The Bullfrogs put constant pressure on the Big Valley Christian quarterback, which was apparent late in the first half.
After the Bullfrogs turned the ball over on downs, the Lions took over deep in their own territory with under 20 seconds to play in the second quarter. Instead of running out the clock, Big Valley Christian went to the air. The pressure put on the quarterback by the Bret Harte defense forced an overthrow, which went right into the arms of defensive back Ezra Radabaugh, who returned the interception to the Lion 15.
With 10 seconds left in the half and no timeouts, Bret Harte had time to run just one play. And for the second time, Knick’s number was called and the quarterback scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown as time expired in the half. The Bullfrogs missed the 2-point conversion, which kept the lead at 12-6.
It only took Bret Harte one play to find the end zone in the third quarter. With possession on the Big Valley Christian 40, fullback Dakota Stephens rumbled 40 yards for the score. In a span of two offensive plays, Bret Harte went from being tied with Big Valley Christian, to leading by 13.
“That was a huge momentum switch when we got those two scores,” Osborn said.
The long touchdown run by Stephens was not the last time he crossed the goal line against the Lions. With 4:04 left in the third quarter, Stephens powered 10 yards for a score and a few minutes later, found the end zone again, this time on a 22-yard run. All three of Stephens’ touchdowns came in the third quarter.
“The thing about Dakota is he’s such a warrior,” Osborn said. “There’s never any quit, so it doesn’t matter if there’s two guys or three guys hanging on his back, he’s going to keep fighting for yardage. He just knows one speed and that’s go.”
After Stephens’ third touchdown run, neither team added any more points to the scoreboard the rest of the night.
With the win, Bret Harte sits at 4-0 and will begin Mother Lode League play Thursday against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne. And while picking up preseason wins feels good, Osborn knows the wins that matter the most come against the familiar foes of the MLL.
“Obviously we are trying to build some respect for our program,” Osborn said. “We’ve already told our kids that the Mother Lode League is a hard-nosed running football league. It’s a tough league to win. We’ve already told them that we have to be able to play hard and increase how we do each week, because when we reach the Mother Lode League teams, it’s going to be a tougher test.”