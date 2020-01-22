Calaveras falls on road to Amador by one

After picking up its first Mother Lode League victory of the season Jan. 17 against Argonaut, Calaveras suffered a heartbreaking 67-66 road loss to Amador Tuesday night in Sutter Creek. Junior Connor Arnold led the way with 13 points, while Jay Clifton and AJ Cardon each scored 12 and senior Kaven Orlandi finished with 10 points.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It was a great effort and we had a lot of really quality possessions. Our bench was outstanding tonight. We were one shot, one rebound, or one less turnover away from winning this game. It hurts, but we did a lot of good things to put ourselves in that position. There are lots of positives to take away from this game.”
Calaveras (14-5, 1-2 MLL) will look to get back to .500 in Mother Lode League play as it takes on Bret Harte at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.