Bret Harte’s Shaw wins biggest fight of life, overcomes COVID-19 to return to playing field

On Christmas day, 2020, Gracie Shaw wasn’t thinking about holiday festivities. She wasn’t thinking about gifts, dinners or gatherings of any kind. The only thing that was on the mind of the Bret Harte High School junior was staying alive.
Weeks before, Shaw had contracted COVID-19, but was asymptomatic. However, two days before Christmas, she began to feel ill and what transpired over the next several days took her from lying in her own bed, to eventually being airlifted to UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
Now, nearly two-and-a-half months later, Shaw has recovered and is back on the soccer field playing the sport that, along with her life, was nearly taken away from her.
“I’m very thankful,” Shaw said. “First of all, I was able to recover when a lot of people weren’t fortunate enough. I’m grateful that I’m able to be out here and playing.”
No fear of the unknown
When it came to COVID-19, Shaw was like nearly everybody else and didn’t know much about it. She was a healthy 16-year-old sophomore when school got shut down nearly a year ago and was more excited to have an extra week of spring vacation, rather than worrying about a virus that seemed so foreign.
Shaw, along with her twin sister Sophie and her older sister, Ellie, all did remote learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. When Bret Harte resumed in August, Ellie, a senior, and Gracie continued with distance learning.
From August to December, the only contact that Shaw had with people outside her own household was her boyfriend. Yet even though she was social distancing and wearing a mask, she wasn’t concerned about getting the virus. Even when the numbers started to spike in November, Shaw didn’t spend much time worrying.
“I still wasn’t concerned about myself,” Shaw said. “The statistics for younger people said that we’d get it, but we’d get over it and be fine. Even when it spiked, I was never really concerned about my health.”
As the final days of 2020 drew closer, Shaw was looking forward to Christmas. But on Dec. 23, her world completely changed in a way she never imagined.
Something’s wrong
It started with nausea and lower-back pain. Two days before Christmas, Shaw wasn’t feeling 100%, but she didn’t put too much stock into her physical state. She chalked it up to a bad night’s sleep or a tough workout. The last thing on her mind was COVID-19.
“Because it was in my back and I wasn’t really familiar with that being a symptom of Covid, I didn’t think that it was Covid at all,” Shaw said. “I thought I slept funny, or I was sore from my P.E. workout and that it’ll go away and I’ll be fine.”
Her mother, Lisa Shaw, felt the same way.
“We really didn’t think it was Covid,” Lisa said. “We thought it was a UTI (urinary tract infection) or something else and a lot of it was, ‘Buck up, you’ll be fine.’”
The pain didn’t subside and only got worse by Christmas Eve. Because of the pain, Shaw was unable to sleep and couldn’t eat or drink. With the inability to hold any fluids, that’s when Shaw felt something was really wrong.
On Christmas Day, with her family celebrating the holiday, Shaw stayed to herself and continued to be in pain, which also included chest tightness. Her mother still didn’t think that anything was too serious, but once Shaw requested to go to the emergency room, Lisa’s perception of the situation drastically changed.
“I admit, I said in a very irritated tone, ‘What, do you want to go to the ER?’ And when her answer was, ‘yes,’ that was the point I knew we were in trouble.”
The will to live
Shaw was taken to the Adventist Health emergency room in Sonora. Right away she was given a rapid COVID-19 test. The results were not what she expected: negative.
“When we first went to the ER, I was pretty convinced it was Covid, because that’s what everyone was thinking when they got sick,” Shaw said. “I thought that it finally got me. But when my first test came back negative, that’s when it was the most scary. They didn’t know what was wrong, I didn’t know what was wrong and they didn’t have any guesses either. That’s when it really set in that, oh, I could die right now.”
Over the next couple of hours, Shaw had an EKG, blood drawn, and was monitored closely by the medical staff. But once her blood pressure started to drop—at one point was at 84/54—the decision was made to move her to a different hospital and time was of the essence. A helicopter was called in and Shaw was flown to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.
When Lisa heard that they wanted to airlift her daughter to Sacramento, her heart sank.
“There must be something seriously, seriously wrong,” Lisa said of her reaction.
As for Shaw, she didn’t mind that she was being flown from Sonora to Sacramento. She just wanted the ordeal to be over.
“I was so out of it and was in so much pain, I didn’t really care,” Shaw said. “I just wanted to feel better. But another part of me figured it was pretty serious if I couldn’t even go in an ambulance.”
Knowing what to fight
While en route from Sonora to Sacramento, Shaw got a bit of good news. After the rapid COVID-19 test she took came back negative, she took a more conventional one that took a little more time. It was while she was in the helicopter that she learned she did in fact have COVID-19.
“Now we knew what it was,” Lisa said. “Just being able to have an answer, made all the difference in the world.”
Shaw arrived in Sacramento in the late evening and was quickly admitted. Doctors and nurses continued to go in-and-out of her room and tests were being done. She soon learned what it was that was causing her so much pain.
Shaw, nor Lisa, had ever heard of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which is a condition in children where different body parts, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs can become inflamed. Symptoms also include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. Most children that get MIS-C also had COVID-19. For Shaw, MIS-C was affecting her heart and kidneys.
“There were a lot of people coming in-and-out of my room as soon as I got there,” Shaw said. “It felt like everyone was watching me, but I was OK with it. The more people who were paying attention, the more confident I felt that I would be treated and I’d be OK.”
Knowing what they were dealing with, the doctors and nurses knew how to treat Shaw, which included steroids and keeping her hydrated. After three days in the ICU, Shaw was discharged and returned home.
“I was grateful to be leaving,” Shaw said. “I wasn’t scared to go home, and I felt confident that I was going to be OK because I felt so much better.”
At home, Shaw and her family had to quarantine for 14 days. She then had to see a cardiologist to monitor her heart. Nearly a month later, she began working out again. And when she heard in February that there was going to be a soccer season, she knew she had to return to the field, but she has made a cautious transition back to being an athlete.
“I’ve personally just focused on making the best out of it and having fun,” Shaw said. “There was a really big possibility that I wasn’t even going to be able to play.”
Bret Harte head girls’ soccer coach Jessica Bowman added, “I know she certainly doesn’t take it for granted and appreciates every single game and every moment she has out on the field. It’s a miracle that she’s done as well as she has, as far as recovering after such a severe illness.”
A sense of gratitude
On March 18, Lisa sat on the concrete bleachers at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field as rain fell down on her during a Bullfrog soccer game. With her back up against the press box, she watched two of her three daughters take on Amador. While she gets as into the game as every other parent, she also knows how lucky she is to be able to watch both her girls on the same field at the same time.
“We are just so thankful,” Lisa said. “Frankly, I was fearful of letting her go back and play. But she and Ellie have played together since they were 4 and 5 years old and it’s Ellie’s last year. Being able to come out here and watch them is pretty fabulous. But Gracie’s level of resilience and perseverance can get her through anything. This child can do anything she wants.”
Shaw doesn’t pretend that she doesn’t know what could have been the outcome with her battle with COVID-19 and MIS-C. And with her second chance on life, she’s not taking anything for granted.
“When you’re a teenager, I think a lot of people think that we are invincible and that nothing is going to hurt us and we’re going to be fine,” Shaw said. “After this experience, if anything, it made me more cautious and grateful for the fact that I’m alive.”