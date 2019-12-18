Kruger records hat trick in Bullfrog victory

There were no smiles coming from the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team following Monday’s 1-1 road tie to the Hughson Huskies. It was a game the Bullfrogs felt they should have won.
That was not the case in Wednesday’s preseason finale. The Bullfrogs enjoyed their final game before the start of Mother Lode League play, as they knocked off Delta Charter 5-2 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
After starting the year 0-3, Bret Harte ends the preseason with a 4-3-1 record and has won four of its last five games. For first-year head coach Jessica Bowman, Wednesday’s victory was the perfect way to wrap up the preseason schedule.
“We finished preseason on an extremely high note, despite having quite a few substantial injuries to heal from as a team over the holiday period,” Bowman said. “As we’re such a young team, I am ecstatic to witness our future growth over the course of the year and in the future.”
The 5-2 victory was highlighted by three goals from senior Annika Kruger. Kruger scored twice in the opening six minutes and once more in the second half to complete the hat trick.
“I was so impressed with Annika’s game today,” Bowman said. “She has grown by leaps and bounds with being more aggressive since the start of the season. Her scoring three goals is such an example of her progress and to see her beaming smile was an absolute pleasure.”
With two goals already scored by Kruger, Bret Harte went up 3-0 in the first half with a shot in traffic from Brenna Landis. Landis got the ball following a perfect pass from Kara Schwartz from a corner kick. Kruger recorded her third goal in the second half and Schwartz was able to put one into the back of the net for her only score of the afternoon.
“The girls played a solid game today and communicated very well as a team,” Bowman said. “We connected a great deal of solid passing on the ground, which is a priority for us at this time. My two captains are doing a phenomenal job of leading the squad and I could not be more proud of the team as a whole.”
Bret Harte returns to action Jan. 7 as it takes on Argonaut in Angels Camp to begin Mother Lode League play.