Apley makes a name for himself as Delta College team captain

Logan Apley always saw himself as a college athlete.
However, the 2018 Bret Harte High School graduate figured he’d be hitting home runs or catching fly balls on a baseball diamond. Never did Apley see himself competing as a college water polo player, let alone being named as a team captain, but that’s what happened.
And Apley isn’t complaining about the way his athletic life has transpired.
“As a kid, I wanted to be a college baseball player, so I never thought I’d see myself here,” said Apley, who is nearing the end of his sophomore season at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton. “But really, I just wanted to play college sports. So, these last two years have been pretty awesome and a great experience. It’s definitely a step up from high school. It’s just been a blast.”
In Apley’s first season at Delta, he seemed to fit right in. He finished the season with 33 goals scored, 16 assists and eight steals. While his numbers show that he had a strong season, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 225 pounder knew that if he didn’t adjust his game to the speed and aggressiveness of the college level right away, he’d surely sink.
“In my first game my freshman year, we absolutely got rocked,” Apley said. “The massive step up that it was from high school was absolutely crazy.”
After his freshman season, Apley knew he needed to become faster in the water in order to make his game even more dangerous. In the spring of 2019, for the first time in his life, Apley joined a swim team. As a member of the Delta swim program, Apley became faster, which he feels is a noticeable change in his game.
“In high school, I could get up and down the pool, but I wasn’t very fast,” Apley said. “I was on the swim team last year for the first time ever and I’m just so much faster now. I wish I would have swam all four years in high school, knowing how much it would have elevated my game. I do look back and I wish I would have swam.”
Speed was not the only progress in Apley’s game between his freshman and sophomore years. His overall knowledge of water polo and his willingness to be a good teammate is what stands out the most to Delta head coach Mike Maroney.
“He’s always been a big, strong, athletic guy who can score,” Maroney said. “His outside shot has improved and his defense has improved. It’s just the knowledge of the game and experience level of playing more and more games each year and getting that exposure of a higher level. He knew that it was a process, and he believed in what we were saying and he bought into it. He put in a lot of hard work and effort on his own and with the team and it’s paying off for him.”
In his sophomore season, Apley has scored 18 goals, dished seven assists and collected eight steals. But even more than all of his statistics, what Apley is most proud of is being named as a team captain.
“It means a lot to me,” Apley said. “I was always a captain in high school, but it means a lot more to me now because I’m at a higher level and I’m around a better group of guys and it really means a lot.”
Apley has yet to decide if playing water polo at the next level is in his future. If he doesn’t play after this year, Apley plans on attending the Columbia College fire academy. But if Apley does continue his water polo career, Maroney has no doubt that he’ll find success.
“What he can bring to the next level is a lot of raw talent,” Maroney said. “But also, more important than anything else, is the need to succeed and the ability to progress. He has that and coaches at the next level see that. If he’s given an opportunity to play at the next level, I think he’ll succeed. He’s a true leader and he likes that role. He still has some growth to do in that area, but I think he’s going to be a great leader down the line, whether it’s in sports or in life.”