Bret Harte's fearless foursome play non-stop in loss to Argo

JACKSON—The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team was at a distinct disadvantage even before stepping onto the bus to travel the 28 miles from Angels Camp to Argonaut High School to take on the Mustangs.
Never mind the fact that the Bullfrogs were having to battle the two-time defending section champs, but when it was time to hit the road, only five Bullfrogs took a seat on the bus. Bret Harte lost two players to a volleyball game in Sonora and three players to previous commitments to the upcoming Calaveras County Fair.
And if playing Argonaut with only five players wasn’t a daunting enough task, the Bullfrogs lost one of their players 90 seconds into the game and played the rest of the evening with four players.
With four players who played the entire 32 minutes of basketball, Bret Harte didn’t have much of a shot and lost 60-16 to the Mustangs Wednesday in Jackson.
“I give the five who showed up so much credit,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “Those five worked really hard and they knew what they were in for. One of them compared playing Argonaut like trying to grab a moving car. They knew they were going to have to come in here and work their butts off and they did.”
After the final buzzer sounded, Aariah Fox, Kalah Casey, Haylee Maddeaux and CJ DesBouillons were tired, beat up and glad that the experience was over.
“This was the hardest game I’ve ever played in my entire life,” Maddeaux said. “I was expecting it to be hard, but not that hard. I was kind of dying after the first quarter.”
When Bret Harte took the floor to begin the game, the Bullfrog bench was empty, but Argonaut’s bench had six eagerly waiting to enter the contest. Outnumbered by six players, Bret Harte got off to a quick start. Maddeaux drained a jumper and after five points from Argonaut, Casey hit a 3-point basket to tie things up at 5-5.
But with very little time off the clock, Bret Harte’s Mackenzie Carroll hit the floor hard and was unable to get back to her feet without assistance from her teammates and Hodson. With an ice pack on her knee, Carroll watched the remainder of the game from the bench.
With Carroll unable to return, Bret Harte had to continue with only four players. In a terrific showing of sportsmanship, the Mustangs pulled one of their players and played the rest of the game with only four on the floor.
“That was very classy of them to pull one of their players and make it fair for us,” Hodson said. “I really appreciate it. They have an excellent program here at Argonaut and it was a very nice move.”
With four players from each team on the floor, Argonaut went on an 11-0 run before Fox scored following a rebound and DesBouillons scored in the paint to cut the Argonaut lead to 16-9. The Mustangs scored once more in the opening eight minutes and led 19-9 heading into the second quarter.
Fatigue started to play a factor in the second quarter, as Bret Harte only scored four points, which came from Casey and DesBouillons. It wasn't just the constant running that was draining the Bullfrog energy. The heat inside of Argonaut’s gym was extra toasty, which put Bret Harte’s four players at an even bigger disadvantage.
“The heat made it a lot more difficult,” Maddeaux said. “We are used to playing in heat because we played outside for like eight months without a coach, but inside it’s stuffy and it’s a whole different kind of heat.”
Bret Harte ended the first half trailing 43-13 and only scored three more points the remainder of the game, which all came in the fourth quarter.
Casey led the Bullfrogs with six points, followed by Fox and DesBouillons with four and two from Maddeaux.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls who came today,” Maddeaux said. “Being able to run the whole game and go out there and try our best, that’s all I can ask from them and I’m so proud of them for that.”
Bret Harte will host Sonora at 10 a.m., Saturday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.