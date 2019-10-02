Bullfrogs defend their home pool against county rival

Tuesday night was not the final time the Bret Harte High School senior water polo players got a chance to square off against their county rivals, but it was the final time they’d get to battle Calaveras High School in Angels Camp.
For all of Bret Harte’s seniors, both boys and girls, their last home match against Calaveras is one they’ll look back at fondly. Bret Harte’s girls’ squad knocked off Calaveras 15-11, while the boys recorded a 13-5 victory.
“It’s a relief,” Bret Harte senior goalkeeper Jaden Bitner said. “I told the guys coming into this game that we weren’t going to lose in this pool and it’s going to be the last time (for the seniors to face Calaveras), so play like it is.”
The girls began the afternoon in the water and it was Bret Harte that jumped out to a quick lead. Senior co-captain Rowan Perry scored the first two goals of the game to give Bret Harte an early 2-0 advantage, but Calaveras senior Jamie Smith responded with a goal of her own off a rebounded shot. The first quarter ended with Bret Harte holding onto a 2-1 lead.
Bret Harte exploded for three goals early in the second quarter, with one coming from a perfectly timed backhand shot from Perry and the other two off the hand stat of senior co-captain and recent homecoming queen Kinlye Apley. Calaveras cut Bret Harte’s lead to 5-2 with a goal from Rachel Zermeno and an assist from Alicia Torales.
With 2:34 to play in the first half, Perry scored her fourth goal to put Bret Harte back ahead 6-2. Smith scored Calaveras’ final goal of the second quarter, but the Bullfrogs ended the half up 8-3 following goals from junior Lucy Dodds and Apley.
“It was frustrating,” Calaveras coach Dan Murphy said. “We had a lot of promise, but we just couldn’t link two plays together. We need to go back to the drawing board and have more communication. We kind of just beat ourselves.”
The Bullfrogs scored twice to start the third quarter with two goals from Apley. Calaveras got its first goal of the second half with a breakaway from Smith, as her shot bounced off the side of the goal and hit the back net. Bret Harte junior Madison Borbe responded with her first goal of the afternoon, which was helped out with a perfect pass from Isabella Lagomarsino.
Calaveras scored twice more in the third quarter as Zermeno and Torales each found the back of the net. Apley and Dodds also scored for Bret Harte and, heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs led 13-6.
In the final period, Bret Harte got goals from Apley and Perry. Trailing 15-8, Calaveras had its best offensive surge of the afternoon and outscored Bret Harte 3-0 with two goals from Zermeno and one from Torales.
“That was the run that I was trying to get going in the first period and get a good rhythm,” Murphy said. “It’s obvious that we have that rhythm, we just couldn’t keep it going.”
Apley finished with a game-high eight goals and one assist; Perry scored four goals and had two assists; Dodds scored twice and had one assist; and Borbe had one goal and one assist; while Lagomarsino and Alyssa Powell each recorded an assist.
For Calaveras, Zermeno had a team-high five goals; Smith scored three times and had one assist; Torales had two goals and one assist; Madison Wood scored once; and Karsyn Miller had one assist, in the loss.
Once the girls left the pool, the boys began play as the sun started to set and the lights began to shine. Bret Harte started hot, outscoring Calaveras 5-1 in the first quarter, and never looked back.
“It was a very strong win tonight,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Mike Kelly said. “We put into the game what we learned in practice. We dominated in the fast breaks, which was great. Our goalie was phenomenal as usual. Everybody played serious, varsity water polo tonight.”
Bret Harte’s Samuel Airola scored three times in the opening period and teammates Noah Cardiel and Dominic Santella also added goals. Calaveras’ lone score came off the hand of junior Owen Murphy, with an assist from Max Brant.
“We knew that it was going to be hard from the start,” Dan Murphy said. “We had two of our starters out, so I had to call up two B-squad boys and try to make it work.”
The Bullfrogs got a goal from Christopher Roberson Mora to begin the second quarter and then ended the first half with another goal by Airola. Calaveras scored once in the second period, courtesy of Zack Zahniser, and trailed Bret Harte 7-2 at halftime.
“The defense was very good,” Kelly said. “We had a minimum of fouls and both teams played clean. Water polo is a tough sport, but it can, and should, be a clean sport. Our defense played aggressively and cleanly. I’m very proud of them.”
Zahniser scored for Calaveras to begin the third quarter, but Bret Harte answered with goals from Airola, Arman Abusaidi, Jakob Shawkey and Bitner. Bitner’s goal came only seconds after stopping back-to-back Calaveras shots, and with time about to expire in the third quarter, the senior goalie tossed a shot the length of the pool for Bret Harte’s 11th goal of the night.
“I just figured, what’s the worst that could happen?” laughed Bitner.
Murphy scored Calaveras’ fourth goal of the night with a penalty shot, which cut Bret Harte’s lead to 11-4 with 6:24 to play. The Bullfrogs got their final two goals of the game from Santella and Cardiel. Calaveras scored late in the game with a goal from Wyatt Moore, but couldn’t mount any type of comeback as Bret Harte won 13-5.
“A lot of the points that Bret Harte put on the board were a gift,” Dan Murphy said. “We had bad passing and not very good communication. We had some moments where we put it together, but we just have to link four quarters together next time.”
Calaveras got two goals from Murphy, two from Zahniser, one goal from Moore and one assist from Brant. Bret Harte got two goals and one assist from Santella, two goals from Cardiel and one goal each from Roberson Mora, Abusaidi, Shawkey and Bitner. Leading Bret Harte offensively was Airola, who scored six times and had one assist.
“He is a remarkable young man, a remarkable athlete and a remarkable water polo player,” Kelly said of Airola. “He just dominates when he plays. And he shares the spotlight as well. He’s just as good at passing to somebody else as he is taking the shot. He had a phenomenal game tonight.”
Up next for Calaveras is a road clash with the Sonora Wildcats on Thursday and then it hosts three straight home games against Amador, Bret Harte and Sonora. For Bret Harte, it takes on Amador Thursday afternoon and then will host Sonora Oct. 10 in Angels Camp.