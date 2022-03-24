Calaveras golf is unable to slow down the Wildcats

The Calaveras High School golf team knew it was going to have a tough match on its hands. The Sonora Wildcats were riding high after handing the Argonaut Mustangs their first loss of the season two days prior and took that momentum into the match against Calaveras.
On an unseasonably warm spring day, Calaveras fell to the Wildcats 236-308 at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
Calaveras was led by Mason Neelens, who shot a 52; Logan Peterson shot a 54; senior Dominic Boitano carded a 60; senior Travis Byrd shot a 69; and Frank Benevedes finished the afternoon by shooting a 73.
Calaveras (0-6 Mother Lode League) will next take on Bret Harte at 3 p.m., March 29 in Angels Camp.