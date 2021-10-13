Calaveras collects MLL win No. 8 by beating Summerville

As the 2021 regular season is nearing an end, every match feels much more important. Even individual sets carry a little more weight this time of the year.
With every match having so much riding on it, the Calaveras High School volleyball team had a relatively stress-free night against the Summerville Bears. Calaveras knocked off the Bears for the third time this season and won in three sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-9 Tuesday night.
The first time Summerville and Calaveras squared off, Calaveras won in three sets. However, in the second meeting, Summerville won a set and Calaveras needed four sets to beat the Bears. For first-year head coach Rebecca Conley, she was happy to see her players get back to beating Summerville in three.
“The starters consisted of mainly the juniors on the team, so it was good to see them be able to finish in three sets against Summerville,” Conley said.
Kyra Saiers had three kills, a team-high five aces and six digs; senior Sierra Lowry had two kills, one ace and one dig; junior Brooke Nordahl had two kills and one dig; senior Madison Clark had one kill, two aces and five digs; senior Karah Auld had a team-high seven kills, one ace, four digs and two blocks; junior Laney Koepp had two aces and nine digs; Cassidy Black had three aces and four digs; Jordynn Peterson had three kills; and junior Madyson Bernasconi had five kills, two aces and seven digs.
Up next for Calaveras is the leader of the Mother Lode League, the Sonora Wildcats. Calaveras has fallen victim to Sonora twice already and both losses were in three sets. Conley is hoping for a different result when the two teams square off at 6 p.m., Thursday in San Andreas.
“Now that we are getting closer to the end of the season and the team has spent a lot of hours working hard in the gym together, they are starting to get a flow,” Conley said. “I know the team has the potential to do well against Sonora in their home gym Thursday. The team needs to be checked in and ready to apply pressure from the very first point of the match, like we did against Bret Harte.”