Letterman jacket elicits treasured memories

Shortly after getting married, I asked the lovely Mrs. Dossi what she planned on doing with her wedding dress. While knowing better, I hoped she would say that she planned on selling it and use the money to buy me a new guitar. As you can guess, that didn’t happen.
She was going to hang it in the closet and leave it there. Again, not yet understanding how marriage works, I told her that it’s just going to hang there forever and never be worn again. What’s the point of having something that you’ll never, ever put on for the rest of your life? It’s not like I have anything in the closet that I will never wear again.
Yeah, that was the wrong thing to say.
Without saying a word, she went into the bedroom and pulled out an article of clothing and said, “When do you plan on wearing this again?” What she was holding was my Summerville High School letterman jacket.
She was right. I believe that I wore that jacket for the final time in the spring of 2006 and once I took it off, I never put it back on. And then it hit me, letterman jackets are the wedding dress of sports clothing. And just like the lovely Mrs. Dossi will never get rid of her wedding dress, I could never part with my letterman jacket.
As a youngster, I remember going to high school basketball games and seeing all the older kids wearing their jackets and thinking how cool they are. Each jacket was a representation of who that kid was as an athlete. I knew that one day, I’d like to have my own jacket with my name on it, filled with patches of all of my accomplishments.
I finally got my jacket as an eighth-grade graduation present. It was obviously too big for me, so it sat in my grandmother’s hall closet with all of my grandfather’s jackets. For a year, nearly every time I’d visit her, I’d try it on and picture what it would look like embroidered. And then for homecoming my sophomore year, I had my first block “S” sewed on and the logo designs finished. I was ready to wear it out.
The only issue was I was just a sophomore and sophomores typically didn’t wear letterman jackets to school. But I figured that homecoming was a special exception. So, on homecoming night, my JV football team played Calaveras and, well, we lost – we’ll leave the final score out of it. Afterwards, I showered and had to put on a suit, for I was voted as the sophomore class prince. I know, it seems like a cruel joke, but I rolled with it and played along.
Before the halftime festivities began, I walked around the track in my navy-blue slacks, light blue button-up shirt and blue tie. But most importantly, I had my letterman jacket on. While I was strutting around, thinking that I looked pretty good, I noticed a girl that I had a crush on standing with one of her friends. She was wearing her homecoming dress, as right after the game the homecoming dance was set to take place in the gym.
Remember, this was mid-October in Tuolumne, so it was very cold outside. She was wearing a silver dress with thin straps and had a satin shawl around her shoulders and resting on her arms. She was obviously cold. This girl, Kristen, was a freshman and I was a much older and quite mature sophomore, so I figured that I’d try to win her over with my boyish good looks and irresistible charm. Unfortunately, I had neither.
Kristen was a very cute girl. She looked like a 14-year-old version of Pam from “The Office.” I walked up to her and we began talking. Being a gentleman, I offered my letterman jacket to her to keep her warm. She accepted it and the jacket that was finished that day, was now resting on the girl whom I had a crush on.
As we were talking, I realized that halftime was about to begin, and I had to go perform my duties as the sophomore class prince. So, I left her and took part in the homecoming festivities. However, minutes after leaving her, I realized that I had just left my brand new letterman jacket with her and didn’t discuss any way of eventually getting it back. Then, every horrible thought of what she could do with it ran through my mind.
What if she throws it in the garbage? What if she leaves it in the mud? What if she sells it on Myspace (yeah, it was the Myspace era)? All the while, I just knew that if anything happened to that jacket, my mom was going to be really mad.
Fortunately, Kristen was a kind young lady and she returned my jacket to me that evening at the dance. As time went on, I continued to put more things on my jacket and by my senior year, I had the jacket that I always dreamed of. And I wore that jacket everywhere, from school, to parties and even to Wyoming in the winter of 2006 to visit my buddy Ben.
But then the coldness of winter gave way to the warmth of spring and my jacket went in the closet. And that’s where it stayed. After graduating, I had no need to wear it anymore. It always went with me to whatever house I was living in, but once it found its new resting place in a closet, that became its new home. For 14 years, my prized jacket has always been close to me, but never again kept me warm.
I know that I’m not the only person who has had the same saga with a letterman jacket. As a kid, I remember looking in my dad’s closet and seeing his high school sweater and his college letterman jacket. And those, too, hung in his closet. To this day, they are still there. He doesn’t have the heart to discard them and neither do I. In fact, I’ve always told him that those two articles of clothing are two things that I will keep in my possession long after he’s gone.
And who knows, maybe one day when I have children of my own, they’ll want to wear grandpa’s college jacket or my high school jacket. Maybe they’ll look at them as treasure from the past. I hope everyone who has one of those jackets holds on to them. While they may no longer be practical, they are still pieces of our history; a reminder of who we once were. And now, my letterman jacket rests hanging in my closet, next to the lovely Mrs. Dossi’s wedding dress. Right where it should be.