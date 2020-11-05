Proper footwear ensures miles of injury-free runs

The absolute best piece of advice I’ve ever received when it comes to running is so crucial that I find it’s the first piece of advice I give when someone asks what they need to know when they start running.
It’s all about the shoes.
When I began running, my running guru told me to get to Fleet Feet to “get fitted.” I didn’t quite understand how going to a running specialty store and having someone try to sell me a pair of expensive shoes was going to help me run. I thought I could do just as well by picking out a cheaper pair of Nikes.
Turns out, I couldn’t.
It’s true that most higher end running shoes are expensive. That said, the cost should not be a deterrent from someone who wants to get into running. If you’re going to have any sort of a lengthy running career, you need to take care of not only your feet but your entire body. In running, it starts at foot level.
So that means you can just go to Big 5 or Walmart and pick out a pair of New Balance, right? No. Every runner needs to know their foot structure and what’s going to support it. Getting fitted by a professional is the start.
There are several running stores throughout Northern California that will fit a runner, walker or anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. They will determine if your feet have a straight alignment or if they pronate or supinate. They’ll watch your gait to see how your foot lands. They’ll be able to see if you have a high arch in need of support or if your foot is a bit flatter.
All that measuring will help the person fitting you choose a range of shoe brands that will ultimately work best for you.
During my time running, I’ve heard the joke “If your toenails don’t turn black and fall off, you’re not a real runner.” It’s not funny if you’re the one losing the toenail. This is also false. If you have the proper shoes, your feet will be fine. They shouldn’t blister, they shouldn’t hurt, and you definitely shouldn’t have black nails.
Now, I will admit that the first time I ran 19 miles I had a shoe full of blood when I took off my Nikes. But this wasn’t the fault of the shoe. I had a little toenail I had neglected to clip. There was a sharp corner that decided to shank the neighboring toe. Runners: clip your nails!
Some shoe salespeople will suggest inserts when you get fitted. Though many brands have fine arch support, they don’t always give the ultimate support needed for every foot type. This is one of those lessons I wish I would have heeded early on.
As I mentioned in a previous column, I recently had an injury that kept me from running. It started out feeling like extreme pain in my arch, so my first thought was plantar fasciitis. Then it moved into my shins, so I thought it was shin splints. But I wanted to make sure because the things I had done in the past to help alleviate these problems were not working this time, including wearing compression socks and rolling my arches on frozen water bottles.
My podiatrist – who just happens to be a runner himself – suggested the things I had tried, but then he told me to get inserts. But – my cheapskate logic tried to protest – inserts are at least $50! The doctor countered that it might be worth the price. He was right.
I spent years trying different shoes until I finally found the brand On. The model I run in is the Cloudflyer and, as I just mentioned, I use an arch insert. The shoes run about $160. The mileage on a pair of shoes can last for about 400 to 500 miles (in my experience). Just like a pair of tires, you need to replace your shoes. Don’t go for years and then wonder why your feet are killing you in those topnotch shoes you paid so much for.
Your foot connects to your ankle, which, in turn, connects to your lower leg, up to your knee, onto your hip, spine and so forth. If your shoe isn’t properly supporting you, it can lead to problems all the way up. So, invest in your feet today to avoid problems further down the road.